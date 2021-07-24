We’re still in shock after the recent announcement of the Dead Space remake. Fans of EA’s acclaimed horror saga have been waiting for years for the announcement of its return to life, whether through a remake, remaster or a new title. However, despite all the information that the brief teaser has provided about the characteristics of this remake there are not many.

In a recent interview with the portal IGN, EA Motive has given some new details about the title, one of the most notable is that all the assets of the remake of Dead Space have been created from scratch taking into account the designs of the original game.

Dead Space remake will not have microtransactions

“In terms of graphics, sound, gameplay and more, we are recreating all those assets. We are not porting them or increasing the resolution of the textures or adding polygons to the models. Really we are recreating all those elements from scratch, recording all animations, etc. »developers have commented.

In addition, they also wanted to highlight that for this they are using all the art and all the models created in the development process of the original title, not only those present in the final game:

“You can see some of the steps the team went through before the game was launched. In the first chapter, you can see some corridors that they wanted to do initially one way, and then you understand why they had to change them due to technical limitations or any other reason.

While it’s still too early to talk about this remake, it certainly seems like it’s getting the amount of work and dedication it takes to bring us a quality remake. Hopefully the return of Dead Space lives up to the fans’ expectations.

