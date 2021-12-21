After the first movie that was a great success, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse prepares to arrive in the near future to the cinema.

Since it was released Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, fans of this character were eager to know when his sequel would come out. For quite some time, the team worked on every detail of the story and did not release information about it. Until now, since a few days ago his first teaser and official images of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It will be the second part of the Miles Morales story. An important detail is that this animated film will be divided into two parts; In this way, the first installment will hit theaters on October 7, 2022. The truth is that there is still a lot of time left, but fans have already begun to raise theories and be attentive to the small details of this film. A big question that the first look raised is how much time passed between the first movie and its sequel.

How long did it take?

If we pay attention to the first look Sony shared about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it can be seen that the story begins in the same way as the previous one ended. In this way, Miles Morales is relaxed in his bed and listening to Sunflower by Post Malone. Suddenly, a portal opens and Gwen Stacy is heard yelling, “Miles! Do you have a minute?”. However, what caught the attention of fans the most is that this teaser shows that a while has passed since the first installment.

Because there are not many details about its plot, it is not possible to say exactly how much time passed. However, you can notice the design changes in Miles. In this new installment, you can see that the main character is much taller and more muscular, and you can also see that he is bigger. His features no longer correspond to those of a child, but to those of a more adult adolescent. That said, it could have been months or even years.

For her part, Gwen Stacy also looks bigger and different in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The character has longer hair and his features have also changed a bit.