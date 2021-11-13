During Disney’s event dedicated to its future content, Marvel Studios presented this first look at Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight.

He may not be the Marvel Comics vigilante best known to Mexican fans, but we are sure that thanks to the upcoming series, the character of Oscar Isaac will make more than one fall in love. But even the most die-hard fans, we know this first look at Moon Knight will fill their eyes.

During the so-called Disnet + Day (a day dedicated by the streaming service to present its news for the following year), as part of its programming bar, Marvel Studios gave us a preview of several of its future productions. Among these, one of the most talked about on the networks is the Moon Knight series, of which a first look could be seen.

Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was nearly killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After defeating Bushman, he would become the Knight of the Moon and wear the all-white suit that has become his trademark.

The other important element of Spector is that Spector is not his only personality. Inside Marc’s head reside four personalities that are variations of the main person. In addition to Spector, his mind has Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and the four of them interact and sometimes cooperate and sometimes compete for control. This is what sets the hero apart from many others, and it is also why Moon Knight goes places other heroes are not comfortable going.

Source: Comicbook.com

It is already waiting for you in our online store:

Marvel Basics – Avengers: Age of Khonshu

From the beginning of time … Until the end of the world?

Trapped in an icy cave millennia in the past, Tony Stark lost his armor along with a good chunk of sanity, and tonight, when the sun goes down and the devil reappears, will he also lose what remains of his soul?

In the present, the most powerful villains on Earth unite against a common threat: the Avengers! And while the heroes face an uprising like no other, they are attacked by one of their own! Mummies rise from their graves. From K’un-Lun, to Wakanda, to Greenwich Village, secret armies march under the moonlight.

A dark god invades Asgard and Moon Knight leaps into action like never before! Thus begins the era of Khonshu, and the fall of the Avengers.

Collect Avengers (2018) # 31-38

Also being read:

Everything you need to know about the arrival of Disney + Date, content and presale!

Disneyland: The World’s First Amusement Park

They reveal all the content of Disney +

The luxurious suite that hides the Disneyland castle

Hugh Jackman’s butt survives Disney + censorship