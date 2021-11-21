Just a year ago, the German preparer specializing in Volkswagen group models celebrated its 125th anniversary with a special edition of its most representative models. Audi RS 6 Avant was not only one of them, it was also one of the best sellers. Now, the ABT men are preparing to launch a twist with the ABT RS6-S.

On ABT Sportsline they are exceeded more and more. The German firm knows how to do it so that the limit is each time at a higher level. The exclusive ABT RS6, which was presented in the special 125th anniversary edition, seemed to have reached the maximum allowed but once again the Germans have proven that it has not, and that there is one more notch at least.

The “Johann ABT Signature Edition” were an exclusive series and very limited in units with an external and internal appearance out of the ordinary, as well as a brutal technical and mechanical configuration. In the case of Audi RS 6 Avant, the few units disappeared faster than expected, which has caused the tuning specialist to make a unique decision, the reissue of the model but with a new twist, so the exclusivity will be even greater and, of course , with new name: ABT RS6-S.

The ABT RS6-S is a more radical preparation based on the Audi RS 6 Avant

The Audi RS 6 Avant is one of the most desired models at ABT

And they won’t have long to wait, because ABT’s have confirmed that The new ABT RS6-S will be on sale in mid-January 2022. The sportiest station wagon of the four rings benefits from a special package of carbon fiber, designed to be added directly to the factory parts, such as the blade-shaped side skirts, and the same design on the lower edge of the front bumper, adding a two-piece spoiler on the tailgate.

In the lower part there are two huge oval exhausts, 102 millimeters in diameter that attract powerfully attention. As much as the lower height of the body to the ground. An adjustment that is further radicalized if the new special springs for the suspension are mounted, with 25 millimeters remaining in the front height and 30 millimeters in the rear. The RS6-S has 22-inch black painted alloy wheels.

Carbon fiber and black leather dominate the interior, but the novelties in the mechanical hand are more than significant: The RS 6 Avant pleases many customers with the 600 hp that extracts the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, but it is not enough neither for the preparer nor for his demanding clients. Thus, thanks to the ABT control unit, maximum power is increased by a hundred round horses, up to 700 hp. The entire package described costs the not inconsiderable figure of 42,900 Euros, but if this power is not enough, for an extra outlay ABT Sportsline increases the power up to 740 hp.