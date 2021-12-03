The new Toyota GR 86 of European technical specifications has just been presented. The new sports car of the Japanese brand will hit the market in the spring of 2022 with a more modern design, and with a special tuning with the GAZOO Racing seal, of which we will tell you its secrets and details.

The new generation of Toyota GR 86 It will debut in the European market next spring, being the only one of the two models that make up the “Tobaru” project that will be sold in the Old Continent, so the Subaru BRZ will not arrive in these parts, and the new Japanese sports car he does not have the enemy at home.

Brand new, including the trade name that now adopts two magic letters, the initials of the sports brand GAZOO Racing, the GT86 replacement practically maintains the proportions but its measurements have varied significantly, as you can see in the following comparative table. Toyota has opted for the formula of evolving a design that has worked for it, adding very special details to the new GR 86, just enough to also print a more modern air.

Measures GR 86 GT 86 Long 4,265 mm 4,240 mm Width 1,775 mm 1,775 mm High 1,310 mm 1,320 mm Battle 2,575 mm 2,570 mm

Comparative measurements between the new Toyota GR 86 and the old GT86

The new Toyota GR 86 2022 redefines the rear while preserving the original sporty essence

The Toyota GR 86 is the third model from GAZOO Racing

La large rectangular grille occupies the front and a profiled spoiler on the lower edgewhile the new Full LED headlights feature an internal light signature arranged in an ‘L’ shape. The same technology that has also been applied to 3D-effect taillights now linked by a light bar. The GAZOO Racing experience can be seen in the aerodynamic details, such as the air intakes placed in the wheel arches that divert the air flow, like the more curved shape of the rear view mirrors.

The Japanese have pushed this section to the limit by installing blades in the rear wheel arches and in the rear diffuser. Michelin has put its Pilot Sport 4 tires at the service of the new GR 86 and its set of 18-inch alloy wheels painted black, but you can also have one inch less.

Inside, there is a very sporty atmosphere with the black dashboard, just like the leather seats and trimmed with red stitching and the aluminum pedals. The instrument panel is digital, with graphics adapted to each driving mode. In the «Sport», it has a red lighting, while the «Track» mode offers bars for engine speed, speed, and oil and coolant temperature. The center console has an 8-inch touch screen.

The digital instrument panel of the new Toyota GR 86 2022 offers comprehensive information

The Toyota GR 86 has a chassis to offer high sportiness

Mechanically, the new GR 86 features a distribution of weights in relation to 53% in front and 47% behind, with a low center of gravity and a chassis prepared to offer the highest performance. Torsional stiffness has been increased by 50% compared to the old GR86, in addition to a new suspension with anti-roll bars, new rebound stop springs and a Torsen limited slip differential. The electric power steering is new, and the brake system has four larger diameter discs.

The Japanese firm mounts a new engine 2.4-liter four-cylinder with a maximum power of 234 hp, delivering this and the engine torque -250 Nm at 3,700 rpm- more quickly, thanks to the “D-4S” injection system, which uses direct and port injection, the latter at low and medium engine speeds. The new GR 86 offers very generous performance, detailed below, and offered with a six-speed manual transmission or with an automatic.

Both have a sports exhaust system that will delight the driver, electronically adjusting to the different driving modes.

* Consumption pending final approval according to the WLTP cycle

The market launch of the new Toyota GR 86 has been set for next month of April 2022, so that until this date approaches, the data related to the commercialization, including also the prices, will not be known.