As if it was not difficult to get a basic one.

One of the biggest odysseys that have been experienced in the last twelve months within the video game industry is the search and purchase of a next generation console, as many factors have come together to make this task almost impossible with both PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This is because the semiconductor supply crisis affects the manufacture of these consoles as it is a basic material in them, while the health crisis makes it difficult to distribute them. And this is not something that only affects the mentioned consoles, since Nintendo Switch begins to see the effects of this situation, in addition to other electronic and technological devices.

As a result of this, many online stores raise the little stock that arrives at specific times, being very difficult to get to the payment screen of one due to the saturation of the servers, especially because many are taking advantage of this situation to speculate in the most vile way possible. And with all this, even when you do manage to buy it, it may not all be rosy.

A PS5 with a new format rich in starch

A Reddit user has been responsible for reporting this error occurred with Amazon, since despite ordering a PlayStation 5, they ended up sending him a bag of rice, as you can see in the message from Reddit, the social network where he has shared this fact, which we leave you below:

It has to be said that it is not known which country this user is from and which Amazon division has made this mistake, but it is undoubtedly a huge blow, especially if we consider that the bag of rice costs 250 times less than a Playstation 5.

Be that as it may, It remains to be seen what the resolution of this fact is, since, from my own and personal experience, in case of error in the shipments of PlayStation 5, Amazon chooses to return the money and wish luck to buy it again without giving compensation for the inconvenience. It remains to be seen if this boy’s case is different.

