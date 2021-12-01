These strange transparent AirPods correspond to a pre-launch prototype.

Apple introduced the AirPods at the end of 2016, and the white color has always been the only one present in all generations, except for the AirPods Max. The AirPods 1, 2 and 3, as well as the AirPods Pro, have always been white. However, it appears that Apple tried, for some reason, a prototype AirPods that was transparent.

As Giulio Zompetti has shown, Apple prototype expert and collector, this strange AirPods prototype has a translucent body. Zompetti has several Apple prototypes in his possession, such as an AirPower base or original Apple Watch.

From the photo it is not clear to us if translucent design was a real design possibility from Apple or if they were left transparent betting for the testing phase, or even to save some money on the prototypes. What is clear is that it is a striking and unique design.

Last week, Zompetti also shared images of a prototype of the 29W Apple charger with a transparent casing similar to that of these AirPods. The 29W power adapter was the one included in the 12-inch MacBook, a device that was discontinued in 2018 and the charger was replaced with a 30W adapter.

Apple doesn’t seem to bet on colored AirPodsAlthough there are companies that color them, AirPods are only sold in bright white. Even other similar product ranges such as Beats tend to have multiple colors, but this is not the case for AirPods at the moment.

The Apple prototypes are definitely collector’s devices. Recently we were talking about the iPhone 4 “Death Star”, we have also seen prototypes discarded by Steve Jobs himself, they are devices that can reach a great value in the not too distant future.

