Apple Maps already allows in Spain to report incidents on a route.

One of the latest updates to iOS 14 incorporated the ability to report road incidents on Apple Maps, and now this function just launched in Spain. When we use Apple Maps as a navigator in the car and start a route with step-by-step directions, we can report various dangers or events that may appear on the road. A feature that made the popular Waze map app fashionable, and that is also available on Google Maps.

Apple maps become more secure for others

The new directions for Apple Maps are designed to protect the safety of other users. If we see an accident or a problem on the road, We can warn so that the rest of the users who pass by can be alert and that danger does not suppose any traffic accident.

This new function appears by sliding up the tab that appears below in Apple Maps when we are on a route, or by pressing the small arrow. A new button will appear called “Report an incident”, and when you press it you will see that there are new buttons to indicate dangers that may appear on the road. These are the options:

Accident

Danger

Speed ​​control

Siri will take into account this information reported by Apple Maps users when we search for a route or are driving, so that it can even alter our route to avoid an accident. We can also ask the assistant to notify us of these types of incidents on the road.

How to set a departure or arrival time in Apple Maps

In other apps there are more types of dangers that we can indicate, such as traffic problems, construction sites, objects on the road or stopped vehicles. However we are only before a first approximation that will evolve and will surely include new parameters to report in the future.

