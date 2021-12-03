The largest single purchase spend in Walmart history is starred by one of the biggest stars in American basketball and one of the most exclusive credit cards in the world.

They are Shaquille O’Neal, the former NBA player, and American Express Black.

The anecdote is not new, but it returned to social networks this December 2 after it was replicated by several international media about the largest purchases in the history of world retailers.

In one of the most famous shows in the United States, “The Late Late ShowBy James Corden, from 2018, Shaquille O’Neal recounted how he found out he had made the largest single purchase in Walmart history: $ 70,000 in a single visit to the grocery store.

The anecdote left a big winner: the retail chain, which received free publicity and of excellent quality.

In the interview, the former NBA star said it all started when he was transferred in 2008 from the Miami Heat to the Phoenix Suns.

When he arrived, he said, he had a completely empty apartment that he had to equip, so in the early morning of the day he arrived (at 3 AM), he decided to go to the nearest Walmart branch to buy everything he needed to to live.

Shaquille O’Neal and the anecdote about the largest purchase in the history of Walmart. Spectacular.pic.twitter.com/ECya4lX4sL – Sixth Man (@ 6thHombreLATAM) December 2, 2021

And when we say “everything”, it is “everything”: from food and clothing, to furniture and televisions.

When he got to the checkout, he wanted to pay the $ 70,000, took out his American Express card and was rejected.

“I’m sure I’m not broke,” he told Corden what he said to the cashier. Hours later, when he tried to talk to someone about the card, they told him to be careful, that he had probably lost or stolen the card and that they had tried to “spend $ 70,000 at a Walmart!”

When the story to O’Neal was produced, Walmart did not publicize the news, perhaps it has to do with a matter of exclusivities and commercial agreements.

However, it is a very good example for brands and marketers, especially digital, to be attentive to these kinds of facts to get the most out of them.

That a celebrity of the stature of O’Neal talks (well, of course) about your brand is a gateway to generate viral content that has a positive impact.

American Express was also in a very good position by not enabling a purchase of an unusual value and at such a strange time without a prior procedure.