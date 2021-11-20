Zara has labeled a consumer in the worst way by crossing out her purchase receipt with the word theft and making her live the worst shopping experience, in one of the chain’s most emblematic stores in Mexico City.

The event occurs at a sensitive time when brands and consumers are in the midst of controversy, due to the terrible shopping experience that many stores offered their consumers during El Buen Fin and versions similar to these days of promotions, leaving a lousy antecedent of how brands operate in the market, in the face of challenges such as the long-awaited economic recovery.

Zara writes “theft” on the consumer’s ticket

Zara has been accused of the worst practice and this time the brand has accused a consumer of theft, with an unfortunate practice, by writing the word “theft” on her purchase receipt.

The fact was exhibited in networks by the Facebook user Toshio, who reported that on November 15, a person identified as Lorena M. He went to buy children’s clothing at Zara de Madero, taking advantage of the sales that the chain has these days.

The affected woman was accompanied by two minors and when she left the store the sensor sounded, so she returned to be checked, at which time she was approached by a guard and cashier of the place, who later allowed her to leave the store, to reach her and ask her to check her backpack on the street, at which point she noticed that the word “robbery” was written on her purchase receipt, at the same time that she was insulted by the store guard.

“It is known that ZARA are unpleasant people on many occasions and that it is seen that Inditex Careers do not have a bit of criteria to have staff, they discriminated against my friend for not being ‘fixed’, they harassed her no matter that she was with her daughters, no importing that he brought his two tickets and the things he paid were the same, I don’t understand why the mistreatment ”, lamented the user in his complaint by networks.

Bad shopping experience

A bad shopping experience will always play against brands, but when it becomes a pathological practice, we are facing a serious problem, as denounced by the actor Tenoch Huerta, who has a great influence on networks, because promotes a very important cultural agenda against discrimination.

The actor assured that we were approaching the end of the year season, where people with brown skin are stigmatized in shopping centers, unleashing a strong social conversation due to the opinions generated by their conversation.

Brands in the face of racism

An interesting study conducted by Ipsos analyzed what was the consumer’s expectation of brands regarding the stance they expected of them against racism. Most of them said they expect empathy towards people who suffer discrimination, while 35 percent asked them to make statements against these practices, while 36 percent of consumers surveyed said they expect greater participation in educational campaigns against it. systematic racism, which has become one of the biggest problems in the market.

