Ramón Vaquero has been the winner in one of the categories of the Hasselblad Masters Awards 2021. It is a biannual photographic competition that enjoys great prestige and is open to professional photographers as well as those who start and want to “make your mark in the world of photography”.
The Galician photographer, who has worked in the fields of advertising, social, industrial, portrait, beauty and reportage photography, has won the award in the category ‘Beauty & Fashion‘with a series of very striking images of great perfection for which he has been awarded a Hasselblad medium format camera and the inclusion in the book of Hasselblad Masters (among other awards).
Ramón is one of the twelve new ‘Hasselblad Masters’ chosen in the eighteenth edition of this contest that is held every two years and that this time had twelve categories, one more than the previous year having incorporated the so-called ‘Heritage‘to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Swedish brand.
The twelve winners were chosen by combining a public vote and a 24-member professional jury. “made up of internationally renowned photographers and imaging experts“They had to choose between more than 63,000 images sent, a record according to the organization since it represents double the images received in the 2018 edition.
From Xataka Foto, of course, we congratulate the winners (especially clear Spanish) and we leave you with some of the winning photos. Of course, as always, remember that by accessing the contest website you can see more photographs.
2021 Hasselblad Masters Winners:
Air Category:
Florian Ledoux (Norway)
Architecture category:
Albrecht Voss (Germany)
Art Category:
Gavin Goodman (South Africa)
Fashion and Beauty Category:
Ramón Vaquero (Spain)
Landscape Category:
Honghua Shi (China)
Product Category:
Paul Fuentes (UK)
Portrait Category:
Marek Würfl (Slovakia)
Weddings Category:
Mati Machner (Austria)
Wild Nature Category:
Alice Zilberberg (Israel)
Street / Urban photo category:
Nikolay Schegolev (Russia)
Heritage Category:
Marcus Møller Bitsch (Denmark / France)
Category Project / 21:
Yihao Wang (China)
More information | Hasselblad Masters 2021
Cover photo | © Ramón Vaquero, winner in the Fashion and Beauty category of the Hasselblad Master Awards 2021 contest