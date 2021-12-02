Ramón Vaquero has been the winner in one of the categories of the Hasselblad Masters Awards 2021. It is a biannual photographic competition that enjoys great prestige and is open to professional photographers as well as those who start and want to “make your mark in the world of photography”.

The Galician photographer, who has worked in the fields of advertising, social, industrial, portrait, beauty and reportage photography, has won the award in the category ‘Beauty & Fashion‘with a series of very striking images of great perfection for which he has been awarded a Hasselblad medium format camera and the inclusion in the book of Hasselblad Masters (among other awards).

Ramón is one of the twelve new ‘Hasselblad Masters’ chosen in the eighteenth edition of this contest that is held every two years and that this time had twelve categories, one more than the previous year having incorporated the so-called ‘Heritage‘to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Swedish brand.

The twelve winners were chosen by combining a public vote and a 24-member professional jury. “made up of internationally renowned photographers and imaging experts“They had to choose between more than 63,000 images sent, a record according to the organization since it represents double the images received in the 2018 edition.



© Ramón Vaquero / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

From Xataka Foto, of course, we congratulate the winners (especially clear Spanish) and we leave you with some of the winning photos. Of course, as always, remember that by accessing the contest website you can see more photographs.

2021 Hasselblad Masters Winners:

Air Category:

Florian Ledoux (Norway)



© Florian Ledoux / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

Architecture category:

Albrecht Voss (Germany)



© Albrecht Voss / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

Art Category:

Gavin Goodman (South Africa)



© Gavin Goodman / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

Fashion and Beauty Category:

Ramón Vaquero (Spain)



© Ramón Vaquero / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

Landscape Category:

Honghua Shi (China)



© Honghua Shi / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

Product Category:

Paul Fuentes (UK)



© Paul Fuentes / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

Portrait Category:

Marek Würfl (Slovakia)



© Marek Würfl / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

Weddings Category:

Mati Machner (Austria)



© Mati Machner / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

Wild Nature Category:

Alice Zilberberg (Israel)



© Alice Zilberberg / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

Street / Urban photo category:

Nikolay Schegolev (Russia)



© Nikolay Schegolev / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

Heritage Category:

Marcus Møller Bitsch (Denmark / France)



© Marcus Møller Bitsch / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

Category Project / 21:

Yihao Wang (China)



© Yihao Wang / Hasselblad Master Awards 2021

More information | Hasselblad Masters 2021

Cover photo | © Ramón Vaquero, winner in the Fashion and Beauty category of the Hasselblad Master Awards 2021 contest