Kitchen islands are becoming more fashionable every day. With the pandemic, this room in the house has taken on new value. And kitchen islands have become essential in houses where there is space to place them.

Today, we bring you a kitchen island that is simply spectacular. The kitchen in which it is integrated has been designed by Charlotte Raynaud and carried out in Himacs, has elegant carpentry work.

And as soon as you enter the kitchen, your gaze is focused on the island. Not only for its undeniable prominence within the space and its large dimensions, but also for its simple and sophisticated finish thanks to its natural and sinuous design.

The island is presented in two shades by Himacs. For the top and upper sides, the Ispani tone has been chosen, with a uniform veined design similar to that of natural stone. For the base, on the other hand, the Peanut butter tone has been chosen, similar to the kitchen floor, made of natural stone from Portugal. In this way, the base melts into the ground, highlighting the surfaces and shapes of the island, simulating being practically suspended in the air.





The island also highlights the presence of the sink with a fully integrated drainer, without joints with the island itself. And there’s also a cooktop and spice rack that rises from a hidden platform to the work surface. The light and design provided by this island, together with the presence of Noble woods in the storage area, it gives this kitchen a welcoming aesthetics as well as modern and elegant.





As for the rest of the kitchen, the cabinets are American walnut, the fronts, made by hand in the workshop, are made of elm veneer, and the interlocking drawers are made of solid walnut. As a backdrop, two complete walls were clad in elm veneer, also made by hand.

The kitchen includes two semicircular arches existing rooms leading to the entrance hall and dining room. In addition, two open niches, clad in a brushed metallic finish, add elegant depth to the kitchen. In the niche on the right, an openwork metal screen represents the shape of the leaves of the olive trees that surround the house, bringing nature to the fore in this surprising kitchen.

More information | Himacs

