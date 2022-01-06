One Caterpie to dominate them all.

Pokémon is a saga with a lot of tradition. Shortly after your twenty-sixth anniversary, the franchise already has dozens of video games available to its fans. We have recent titles, such as the Pokémon Sword and Shield, the fourth generation remakes Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl, the striking and imminent Pokémon Legends: Arceus, or even spin-offs such as Detective Pikachu, Pokémon Mystery World, or, of course , the titles most loved by purists of the days of Pixel Art as the norm. In fact, this time we come to mention the achievement of a player who, in Pokémon Leaf Green, has been able to overcome the entire adventure with the only help of a “powerful” Caterpie.

This achievement has been made Reddit user HirokiTakumi, who used a simple Caterpie to overcome the entire game. To carry it out, the user has given various details of how he did it. He captured Caterpie in the Green Forest, avoiding every possible fight from his initial, and from there, he exclusively used this Pokémon for all combats. It also mentions that needed some other MO’s slave, and that in the mandatory double battles, sometimes it was his turn to take out one of those Pokémon, but everything else he did solely with his Caterpie.

In addition, the achievement has more value if we consider that Caterpie’s only moves are Lock and Delay Shot. More than one will think how he could beat Ghost-type Pokémon with those moves, but the player’s solution was simple: erase Delay Shot to more quickly deplete all PP from their attacks and unlock the Combat move, which, although it is considered Normal type, also neutrally affects the Phantom type in third generation. In this way, with this ace up his sleeve, the trainer was able to overcome Pokémon Leaf Green with the inestimable power of his Caterpie.

