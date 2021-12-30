Leakers Jeff Grubb and Shpeshal Nick have given a few clues about a new Xbox exclusive game to be released in 2022 on the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast. The year 2021 is about to come to an end, raising the question of what we can expect from next year in terms of surprises. Jeff Grubb’s leak on this new Xbox exclusive game isn’t new. A previous leak had already occurred that spoke of the same game.

Jeff Grubb would be confirming a Jeff Corden earlier rumor revealed in November of this year. According to Grubb, “Project Missouri,” rumored to be a non-combat murder game set in 16th-century Europe, could be underway by 2022.

Leaked a new Xbox exclusive game

The new Obsidian game would be the work of Josh Sawyer, creator of Neverwinter Nights 2, Fallout: New Vegas, and Pillars of Eternity, so keep an eye on him. In addition to this supposed new Xbox exclusive game, Grubb also claims that “Project Belfry,” said to be an exuberantly illustrated Diablo-style action role-playing game, from the creators of “Project Belfry,” could be released in 2022. The Banner Saga.

New Xbox Game Pass game announced for launch in 2022

On the other hand, Grubb also stated on his podcast that Rare’s Everwild is going through serious development problems, which is why we have not had more updates. Previous rumors claimed that Everwild probably wouldn’t arrive until 2024.