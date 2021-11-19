A new game is coming to the Wii U this year

Just when we thought the Wii U I would not receive any other game, it arrives Ultra Dolphin Revolution, an indie developer who, since the launch of Nintendo Switch, has been kept quite busy launching small projects for the Wii U. Now, this developer is back with a new (and possibly last) title for this console.

Captain U it’s a platformer on 2D that utilizes the dual screen capabilities of the Wii U, its screen with touch support, and movement controls. Its author describes it as “a celebration of Wii U games and fans.”

Because Ultra Dolphin Revolution is the only developer working on games for this console, Captain U it will surely be the last title we see for him Wii U. Unless in the future, its author decides to surprise us with some other project.

Editor’s note: In spite of everything, the Wii U enjoyed many incredible titles, and some of them are already being seen again on the Nintendo Switch. We don’t know what other console the Big N will surprise us with in the future, but I hope they never lose that sense of innovation.

Via: Nintendo Life