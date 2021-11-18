Recently, it was confirmed that the famous Dragon Ball saga will have a new video game. Find out all the details below!

Since it reached the small screen in 1984, Dragon Ball became one of the most successful anime in history. Created by Akira Toriyama, this story gave fans great scenes and characters, which were saved in the memory of each of them. In addition to succeeding on the small and big screen, this franchise also reached the world of video games. After having released several titles, it was confirmed that very soon he will publish a new video game called Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

This time it is an asymmetric multiplayer developed by Dimps and published by Bbandai Namco. The title will arrive during 2022 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch; As if this weren’t enough, in the very near future PC players will be able to enjoy a closed beta to test the servers and other aspects of the title before it officially arrives.

Enter the temporal seam. Will you match as one of the 7 survivors or with you take the role of the rival Raider? Introducing #DRAGONBALL: The Breakers, coming in 2022. Closed Beta Test coming soon to PC.

What you should know

In this new video game, players will be able to play seven-on-one games in which seven survivors without powers (who will play characters like Oolong) and using technological gadgets must try to survive the threat of the stalker, who will be the eighth player and you’ll step into the shoes of some of the saga’s most famous villains. The trailer showed that we will meet Cell, Majin Boo or Freeza.

As expected, the stalker will have great power and will aim to take down each of the survivors, who are normal civilians who fell into a time lode. In order to stay alive, the survivors will have to use the time machine, which they will find on the battlefield.

On the other hand, this video game will allow players to customize the experience, allowing both survivors and stalkers to unlock skills, perks or outfits. “We can’t wait for people to get a taste of this new incarnation of the Dragon Ball franchise! We’ve been working hard, both ourselves and the Dimps team, to deliver a fun asymmetric multiplayer experience that we want to be accessible to everyone. All this, while offering a wide range of situations and game possibilities. We can’t wait to see you in the closed beta! ”, Ryosuke Hara stated.