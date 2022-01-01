It was a long wait, we know, but Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade finally arrived on PC on December 16

With this version already on PC, it was only a matter of time for the community to get down to work and create all kinds of mods, which allow us to tackle the adventure of Cloud and his friends in various ways.

We believe that one of the most interesting mods is the one that allows you to modify the appearance of the protagonists of the JRPG.

Yes, although it has been available recently, this is one of the most anticipated, since it allows them to players can customize the color of hair, eyes, clothing and other accessories from Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith, RedXIII and Yuffie.

And although this modification is not as robust as we would like, the truth is that it offers enough options so that fans can give a unique touch to the characters of Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade.

If this interesting mod caught your attention, you can download it just by clicking here, although you must also take into account that it is necessary to install another mod titled 3dmigoto to ensure everything works properly.

And although the excitement of many of the users to play this popular JRPG on PC was quickly dissipated by a number of factors that caused the anger and concern of the community.

Since, to begin with, the players lashed out at the cost of $ 70 USD and exclusivity with Epic Games Store.

Although this was not the only cause of annoyance, since the anger of the fans would peak shortly after launch, as the PC port was of very poor quality.

And although this was not so bad, the gaming experience was diminished by the presence of significant performance problems and the absence of graphic options.

The good news is that the modding community itself got down to business and several mods quickly emerged that enhance the PC port.