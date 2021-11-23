A Maradona Gamejam Will Be Held

As part of the first anniversary of Diego Armando Maradona’s passing to immortality, from 11/25 to 12/05 the Maradona GameJam will take place, an event aimed at generating games about one of the most emblematic characters in the history of this country.

Their participation is free and virtual, accepting any type of playful delivery (board games, video games, book games, interactive fiction, role-playing manuals, etc.) that represent the theme in question. To encourage reflection and access to information, from 11/15 to 11/24 we will be celebrating Maradonian Vespers, where we will watch documentaries, play games and talk about the figure of Diego on our Discord server and, as always, we will have a dedicated space for the community to share videos and articles about him.

Acción Dev carries out this call understanding that video games must be part of the issues that are on the political, cultural and social agenda, in the digital paradigm. Through this call, the creation of identity and reflective content about the soccer star is sought. However, when we refer to El Diego we are not only talking about football but also about the multifaceted figure, underlining and finding as many angles as possible. The games will be able to touch the diversity of subjects that cross the idol without regard.

Game designers, artists, musicians, writers, as well as anyone who intends to raise awareness about this issue, are encouraged to participate. They can join from their itch page: https://itch.io/jam/maradona-gamejam

