What is promised is debt. Microsoft said that the Xbox Cloud Gaming service would reach the consoles before the end of the year and in the end it has happened like that, because as of today it is already available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S for all those who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The service has been activated in 25 countries around the world, including Spain, although by clicking here you can see what the rest are. At the moment it has only been released in a beta version, but the best of all is that from now on you can play any Xbox Game Pass video game on Xbox consoles in the cloud.

This means that it will no longer be necessary to install the titles to test them. It will be as easy as selecting them and starting to play, which will be a faster way to discover which jewels are part of the catalog or also to join a friend’s game without having to wait for the installation to complete. In addition, it will also free up a large amount of space on your hard drives.

And something that users of Xbox One is that they may enjoy games that are only available on Xbox Series X / S, like The Medium, Recompile or The Riftbreaker, thanks to the cloud. And there will not be everything, because those of Redmond have ensured that they will continue to enable support for more titles, as will happen in 2022 with Microsoft Flight Simulator.

On the other hand, this week it was confirmed that a total of 33 video games will take advantage of the FPS Boost function with Xbox Cloud Gaming, so in this sense it will not be necessary to have an Xbox Series X / S to enjoy all of them with a better performance at double the amount of fps the image is moved to.