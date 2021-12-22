Dec 22, 2021 at 09:29 CET



A man has died from a fire that broke out this morning in a house in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona), have reported the Firefighters of the Generalitat.

The fire brigade was alerted at 5:18 am this Wednesday that a fire had started in a house, with one floor, located at number 11 la Creu street.

The Firefighters of the Generalitat have moved to the scene of the accident six endowments (four water trucks, a self-scale vehicle and a light coordination vehicle) and upon arrival they encountered a highly developed fire.

Of the three tenants who lived in the property, two were able to go outside while inside the lifeless body of the third person has been found.

The fire, which was extinguished at 6:25 a.m., has completely burned two rooms and it has left the rest of the house affected by smoke and high temperatures.

Four ambulances from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) and four patrols from the Mossos d’Esquadra have also traveled to the site, which have been in charge of the judicial proceedings and the investigation of the causes that may have originated the accident.