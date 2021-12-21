Yes you regularly use frying as a cooking method but this Christmas you are looking for healthier and lighter options we leave a complete and healthy menu using the fryer without oil, for this Christmas Eve.

Oil-free deep fryer for light, nutritious fried dishes

Unlike the traditional deep fryer, the oilless fryer requires a much lower amount of fat, allowing, therefore, to achieve much lighter but equally tasty and crunchy dishes.

Cooking in a deep fryer without oil allows to conserve certain nutrients that are lost in a traditional frying due to the fact of immersing the food in fat.

Thus, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E or vitamin K that are soluble in fat are preserved with this cooking method while at the same time, fat is not absorbed and therefore poor quality extra calories are not incorporated into the body.

In this way, the oil-free fryer is an excellent alternative to prepare dishes that are traditionally fried in a much healthier way and light.





The menu for Christmas Eve, healthy and complete, using the fryer without oil

If we want to incorporate fried dishes to our Christmas Eve dinner we can use the fryer without oil to achieve a much healthier and lighter menu. Thus, we propose the following options to include in it:

Appetizers and starters

To serve in the appetizer or as incoming We recommend the following usually fried preparations, which we can perfectly cook in the deep fryer without oil:

Any of these alternatives are recommended to serve as an aperitif or as starters using the fryer without oil. We can choose an option or two and make them in a much healthier way and light.





First courses with fried ingredients

By way of first course Recommend a fresh salad with crunchy ingredients that are usually fried, or other dishes that involve frying. Thus, we suggest some of the following recipes:

Here we recommend choose a recipe and prepare it using the fryer without oil, to be tasted as the first course of our Christmas Eve menu.





Main dishes and garnish

Many main dishes and above all their fittings They may involve frying, and that’s where we propose using the fryer without oil to save calories and add nutrients. We propose the following recipes:

Desserts and sweets in deep fryer without oil

The desserts and sweets that are usually made fried can also be much more nutritious if we subtract the fats from frying and use an oil-free fryer instead. Therefore, some recipes that we suggest are:

Wind fritters that constitute a traditional preparation for All Saints’ Day but that we can also serve at Christmas, since it is a recipe with very little amount of sugar and that although it incorporates refined flours, it can be very light if we save the fats of frying when using an oil-free fryer.

and that although it incorporates refined flours, it can be very light if we save the fats of frying when using an oil-free fryer. Ideal fried strawberries to incorporate fruits to our Christmas Eve desserts and serve with other sweets after dinner.

These are some fried desserts or sweets that we can perfectly prepare without oil and be served together with other nutritious alternatives to close the Christmas Eve dinner.

This is a complete and healthy menu that we can prepare using the fryer without oil to create ingredients or dishes of better nutritional quality, saving the immersion of food in oil.

In Vitónica | Three keys to prevent excesses this Christmas

Image | Direct to the Palate