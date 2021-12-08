Elastic bands are an excellent object that you can use for your workouts, in fact they provide you with a lot of variability of exercises that you can do anywhere, such as at home.

If you are one of those people who cannot go to the gym, We are going to show you a full body exercise routine with elastic bands so that you can train at home with very little material.

Bulgarian squat with elastic bands

Let’s go with the first exercise that we propose with elastic bands that you can do perfectly with a house chair or with a weight bench, if you have.

It is a Bulgarian squat with an elastic band that is placed on the foot that rests on the ground and in the hand, in this way you will find some resistance.

For more work on the legs and gluteus, the lathe must be aligned, the legs equally apart from each other.

Butt kick with rubber band

This video shows how to do it in a perfect way, keeping the leg at 90 degrees all the time, since it is where there is a greater activation of all the gluteal intersections.

The movement is controlled and the hips remain firm and not moving at all times. This is how a glute kick should be performed, both with and without rubber bands.

The gluteal bridge with elastic band

Let’s go with the king of glute exercises, the glute bridge, which together with the Hip Thrust, are the two best exercises to strengthen that part of the body.

The ideal is to keep a few seconds up before going down, in this way we keep the gluteus in tension in the most difficult part of the journey. The balls of the feet and knees should be facing outward, and the glute and core should be kept tight at all times.

Monster Walk with elastic band

The Monster Walk is an excellent exercise to work your abductors and glute with an elastic band in the comfort of your home. It is important that you know that a squat position must be maintained at all times for maximum activation.

What’s more, The more the elastic band of the foot is, the more resistance you will notice and the more you will strengthen that gluteus. There are many variations of this type of exercise, which you will see in this video.

Thruster with elastic bands

We offer you a very complete exercise so that you can incorporate into your routine, you work the whole body, since you involve leg muscles thanks to the squat and the arms thanks to the military press that we do.

It is an exercise that is usually done with an Olympic bar but that you can perfectly do with an elastic band of an intensity high enough to offer you resistance but that can be stretched.

Rowing with elastic band

There are many exercises that you can do at home, but this is the best one that we suggest for your back. In fact rowing is one of the best exercises you can do for this muscle group.

To do this exercise well, it is very important that you do not stop maintaining the tension of the rubber in the course, try to go slow and maintain the tension at all times of the back.

Rubber band triceps extension

Within our routine, the triceps could not be absent, a muscle group very worked in the gym and very easy to perform with elastic bands. So you just have to find a place to put them up to be able to do your tricep extensions.

For the first exercise shown in the video, it is important to keep the elbows as close to the body as possible, and to tighten the triceps well when the arm is extended.

Biceps with elastic band

It is a very simple exercise that you can do with the elastic band to work the biceps at home, a muscle that is usually worked with a dumbbell or bar.

With the rubber it will allow you to strengthen it. It is important to do the slow movement and without letting the resistance of the rubber beat you. We leave you this video where you have more variations of exercises for biceps with elastic bands.

Only those with a bar: dominated with elastic band

You could not miss the pull-ups in our routine, if you have never done them before, it is time to take advantage of those rubber bands to practice them until you are able to do them without.

The problem is that you need a pull-up bar, but you can buy them at a very affordable price and put it perfectly at home.

Depending on the level you have, you will have to put one resistance or another, The more resistance, the easier it will be for you to do a pull-up..

