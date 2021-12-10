Doing your own routine is sometimes a difficult task for some, since the progress you are going to make in the gym depends a lot on the selection of the exercises.
Therefore we show you a five-day routine to do with machines in your gym so you can progress and meet your goals.
Five day routine
First day, push
Series
Repetitions
RIR
Break
Olympic Barbell Bench Press
4
6-8
1-3
2 minutes
Overhead Triceps Extensions
4
10-12
1-3
2 minutes
Pulley crosses
4
12-15
1-3
2 minutes
Lateral raises on pulley
4
8-12
1-3
2 minutes
Military press on the multipower
3
6-8
1-3
2 minutes
Second day, jerk
Series
Repetitions
RIR
Break
Barbell row
4
6-8
1-3
2 minutes
Pull to the chest
4
10-12
1-3
2 minutes
Incline bicep curl
4
12-15
1-3
2 minutes
Pulley bicep curl
4
10-12
1-3
2 minutes
Pullover on high pulley with rope
4
8-12
1-3
2 minutes
Third day, lower body exercises
Series
Repetitions
RIR
Break
Hamstring curl
4
10-12
1-3
2 minutes
Squat on the multipower
4
12-15
1-3
2 minutes
Quadriceps on machine
4
12-15
1-3
2 minutes
Machine abductors
4
12-15
1-3
2 minutes
Press
4
8-12
1-3
2 minutes
Fourth day, upper body exercises
Series
Repetitions
RIR
Break
Barbell row
4
16-8
1-3
2 minutes
Pulley bicep curl
4
10-12
1-3
2 minutes
Rope Triceps Extension
4
12-15
1-3
2 minutes
Lateral shoulder raises
4
8-12
1-3
2 minutes
Military press on the multipower
4
6-8
1-3
2 minutes
Fifth day, lower body
Series
Repetitions
RIR
Break
Squat on the multipower
4
10-12
1-3
2 minutes
Hip Thrust on the Hamstring Machine
4
12-15
1-3
2 minutes
Hamstring curl
4
12-15
1-3
2 minutes
Press
4
8-12
1-3
2 minutes
Twin
4
15-20
1-3
2 minutes
Barbell row
In this exercise it is important to keep the back as straight as possible and without moving it when performing the movement, a trick is to tighten the abdomen and perform the slow movement, noting the work of the back.
Pulley bicep curl
It is a very easy to perform and very common exercise, the elbows should be as close to the body as possible. The movement should also be slow, trying to feel the contraction of the biceps.
Lateral raises with pulley
For the lateral raises, the wrists must be completely aligned with our arm, which must be slightly flexed and a little diagonally.
Military press on the multipower
The military press is excellent for the front potion of the shoulder and part of the chest. It is excellent to strengthen that part of our body. Remember to tighten your abdomen when you do the movement.
Hip Thrust on the hamstring machine
It is an excellent alternative if you do not want to prepare the bar, the movement is the same. This exercise should be present in your routine since it is the best exercise for the buttocks.
Pullover on high pulley with rope
It is a really good exercise to work the serratos with a rope. The more you lower your torso towards the ground Without curving your back, the more demanding the exercise.
Pull to the chest
It is a very common exercise where you work your back. The idea is to use a very large bar and bring it up to the level of the clavicle. The great thing about this exercise is that it has many variables.
Squat on the multipower
In this exercise you will have to put more weight than if you were doing the squat with an unassisted Olympic bar. The multipower will help you maintain a correct posture when squatting.
