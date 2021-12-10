Doing your own routine is sometimes a difficult task for some, since the progress you are going to make in the gym depends a lot on the selection of the exercises.

Therefore we show you a five-day routine to do with machines in your gym so you can progress and meet your goals.

Five day routine

First day, push

Series Repetitions RIR Break Olympic Barbell Bench Press 4 6-8 1-3 2 minutes Overhead Triceps Extensions 4 10-12 1-3 2 minutes Pulley crosses 4 12-15 1-3 2 minutes Lateral raises on pulley 4 8-12 1-3 2 minutes Military press on the multipower 3 6-8 1-3 2 minutes

Second day, jerk

Series Repetitions RIR Break Barbell row 4 6-8 1-3 2 minutes Pull to the chest 4 10-12 1-3 2 minutes Incline bicep curl 4 12-15 1-3 2 minutes Pulley bicep curl 4 10-12 1-3 2 minutes Pullover on high pulley with rope 4 8-12 1-3 2 minutes

Third day, lower body exercises

Series Repetitions RIR Break Hamstring curl 4 10-12 1-3 2 minutes Squat on the multipower 4 12-15 1-3 2 minutes Quadriceps on machine 4 12-15 1-3 2 minutes Machine abductors 4 12-15 1-3 2 minutes Press 4 8-12 1-3 2 minutes

Fourth day, upper body exercises

Series Repetitions RIR Break Barbell row 4 16-8 1-3 2 minutes Pulley bicep curl 4 10-12 1-3 2 minutes Rope Triceps Extension 4 12-15 1-3 2 minutes Lateral shoulder raises 4 8-12 1-3 2 minutes Military press on the multipower 4 6-8 1-3 2 minutes

Fifth day, lower body

Series Repetitions RIR Break Squat on the multipower 4 10-12 1-3 2 minutes Hip Thrust on the Hamstring Machine 4 12-15 1-3 2 minutes Hamstring curl 4 12-15 1-3 2 minutes Press 4 8-12 1-3 2 minutes Twin 4 15-20 1-3 2 minutes

Barbell row

In this exercise it is important to keep the back as straight as possible and without moving it when performing the movement, a trick is to tighten the abdomen and perform the slow movement, noting the work of the back.

Pulley bicep curl

It is a very easy to perform and very common exercise, the elbows should be as close to the body as possible. The movement should also be slow, trying to feel the contraction of the biceps.

Lateral raises with pulley

For the lateral raises, the wrists must be completely aligned with our arm, which must be slightly flexed and a little diagonally.

Military press on the multipower

The military press is excellent for the front potion of the shoulder and part of the chest. It is excellent to strengthen that part of our body. Remember to tighten your abdomen when you do the movement.

Hip Thrust on the hamstring machine

It is an excellent alternative if you do not want to prepare the bar, the movement is the same. This exercise should be present in your routine since it is the best exercise for the buttocks.

Pullover on high pulley with rope

It is a really good exercise to work the serratos with a rope. The more you lower your torso towards the ground Without curving your back, the more demanding the exercise.

Pull to the chest

It is a very common exercise where you work your back. The idea is to use a very large bar and bring it up to the level of the clavicle. The great thing about this exercise is that it has many variables.

Squat on the multipower

In this exercise you will have to put more weight than if you were doing the squat with an unassisted Olympic bar. The multipower will help you maintain a correct posture when squatting.

