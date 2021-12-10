Doing your own routine is sometimes a difficult task for some, since the progress you are going to make in the gym depends a lot on the selection of the exercises.

Therefore we show you a five-day routine to do with machines in your gym so you can progress and meet your goals.

Index hide
1 Five day routine
1.1 First day, push
1.2 Second day, jerk
1.3 Third day, lower body exercises
1.4 Fourth day, upper body exercises
1.5 Fifth day, lower body
2 Barbell row
3 Pulley bicep curl
4 Lateral raises with pulley
5 Military press on the multipower
6 Hip Thrust on the hamstring machine
7 Pullover on high pulley with rope
8 Pull to the chest
9 Squat on the multipower

Five day routine

First day, push

Series

Repetitions

RIR

Break

Olympic Barbell Bench Press

4

6-8

1-3

2 minutes

Overhead Triceps Extensions

4

10-12

1-3

2 minutes

Pulley crosses

4

12-15

1-3

2 minutes

Lateral raises on pulley

4

8-12

1-3

2 minutes

Military press on the multipower

3

6-8

1-3

2 minutes

Second day, jerk

Series

Repetitions

RIR

Break

Barbell row

4

6-8

1-3

2 minutes

Pull to the chest

4

10-12

1-3

2 minutes

Incline bicep curl

4

12-15

1-3

2 minutes

Pulley bicep curl

4

10-12

1-3

2 minutes

Pullover on high pulley with rope

4

8-12

1-3

2 minutes

Third day, lower body exercises

Series

Repetitions

RIR

Break

Hamstring curl

4

10-12

1-3

2 minutes

Squat on the multipower

4

12-15

1-3

2 minutes

Quadriceps on machine

4

12-15

1-3

2 minutes

Machine abductors

4

12-15

1-3

2 minutes

Press

4

8-12

1-3

2 minutes

Fourth day, upper body exercises

Series

Repetitions

RIR

Break

Barbell row

4

16-8

1-3

2 minutes

Pulley bicep curl

4

10-12

1-3

2 minutes

Rope Triceps Extension

4

12-15

1-3

2 minutes

Lateral shoulder raises

4

8-12

1-3

2 minutes

Military press on the multipower

4

6-8

1-3

2 minutes

Fifth day, lower body

Series

Repetitions

RIR

Break

Squat on the multipower

4

10-12

1-3

2 minutes

Hip Thrust on the Hamstring Machine

4

12-15

1-3

2 minutes

Hamstring curl

4

12-15

1-3

2 minutes

Press

4

8-12

1-3

2 minutes

Twin

4

15-20

1-3

2 minutes

Barbell row

In this exercise it is important to keep the back as straight as possible and without moving it when performing the movement, a trick is to tighten the abdomen and perform the slow movement, noting the work of the back.

Read:  Tryptizol ®: what it is, what it is for and side effects

Pulley bicep curl

It is a very easy to perform and very common exercise, the elbows should be as close to the body as possible. The movement should also be slow, trying to feel the contraction of the biceps.

Lateral raises with pulley

For the lateral raises, the wrists must be completely aligned with our arm, which must be slightly flexed and a little diagonally.

Military press on the multipower

The military press is excellent for the front potion of the shoulder and part of the chest. It is excellent to strengthen that part of our body. Remember to tighten your abdomen when you do the movement.

Hip Thrust on the hamstring machine

It is an excellent alternative if you do not want to prepare the bar, the movement is the same. This exercise should be present in your routine since it is the best exercise for the buttocks.

Pullover on high pulley with rope

It is a really good exercise to work the serratos with a rope. The more you lower your torso towards the ground Without curving your back, the more demanding the exercise.

Pull to the chest

It is a very common exercise where you work your back. The idea is to use a very large bar and bring it up to the level of the clavicle. The great thing about this exercise is that it has many variables.

Squat on the multipower

In this exercise you will have to put more weight than if you were doing the squat with an unassisted Olympic bar. The multipower will help you maintain a correct posture when squatting.

In Vitónica | A functional training routine to work your whole body.

In Vitónica | The ten key points to continue progressing in the gym

Images | iStock

Videos | Paloma Sala, AnthoniMontalvan, Marc, Pablo Pizzurno, Robert Hospedales Fitness & Bodybuilding TV., Adrian Muria, Powerexplosive, HSNstore.com