Quentin Tarantino has been making movies for twenty years And every time a new one comes out it is quite an event in terms of expectation. The last one, ‘Once upon a Time in Hollywood’ (‘Once upon a Time in Hollywood’) is a good example of this. The best, it does not disappoint … and you can check it tonight at 22:00 on Telecinco.

Following one of his great constants, Tarantino goes one step further in his intention to honor cinema (and television) with which he has been soaked for years, taking us directly to the time when it was made.

It’s 1969 and the camera is focused on Rick Dalton, once a television star played by Leonardo Dicaprio, and his best friend / stuntman Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, as they try to get their career back up. On the other hand, Margot robbie Complete the starring triangle as Sharon Tate, who has moved in with Roman Polansky to Dalton’s house next door.

Who’s who in hollywood

Taking into account that we are in Hollywood in the late sixties we will also have well-known characters such as a Bruce Lee played by Mike Moh. A role that the family of the martial arts master did not like at all. The filmmaker himself came out in defense justifying the portrait he had captured.

Beyond that, throughout the more than two hours of film we can see Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Bruce Dern, Julia Butters, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, and Sydney Sweeney, among many others.

The realization of ‘Once upon a time … in Hollywood’ was long and was first conceived as a kind of novel in which to put the concepts that interested him and explore this whole world. Perhaps that is why one wants to know more of everything that the protagonists meet during the film. And it does not surprise either news such as the novelization (with an alternative ending) or the future possibility that we can see ‘Bounty Law’, the series starring Dalton.

The movie party





I don’t know to what extent we could talk about this movie as a good sample of Tarantino’s evolution over the years. It has many of the elements that have raised the filmmaker but put in a different light within a game between the story about the mecca of cinema and the end of an era and the metafiction that this entails. At times he flushes and not everything works, but in general his successes are greater.

After all, Tarantino he is in love with the seventh art and pop culture, with what this film has a lot of celebration, celebration and, also, awareness of the winds of change. Sign of the times. And it makes us all part of this party.

A party that did not go down well with everyone. In fact, she disappointed in her walk through Cannes, despite being a candidate for the Palme d’Or. However, in her theatrical release and the critics they were generally positive and the desire to see the film moved to the box office, at least on the part of the director’s followers, because it was not that he made spectacular numbers either.

In the field of awards it was not bad at all. Nominated for twelve Oscars, she took home a statuette for Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor and another for production design. Before, he had come to materialize three Golden Globes (best film, comedy or musical, best supporting actor and best screenplay).