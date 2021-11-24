For many years that pass, Dragon Ball continues to be one of the most loved and remembered anime series by fans who grew up with Goku and company, who It is now 32 years old since its premiere. That deep admiration of the fans is evident in things like the ones we bring today, a drawing of Goku himself made from scenes and mythical characters from Dragon Ball.

There are those who get Goku tattoos and then there are people like the Reddit user Turnedninja, who makes these incredible portraits of famous people based on mythical scenes from their corresponding movies or series. In this case it brings the portrait of Goku as a super saiyan, where his hair, clothes, part of the neck and others, are filled with scenes and famous characters from Dragon Ball. As if it were a gigantic collage of truly unique moments from the series.

For example, we can see a scene of Bulma and Goku as children in the beginning of the series, the first stages of Dragon Ball Z with Nappa, Vegeta, the androids C-17 and C-18, many scenes of Gohan, since it is small until he grows up defeating Cell. Later other scenes of Gohan older, with Trunks in the famous movie of the alternate future, scenes of Freeza, more Cell, Boo, other images and characters from Dragon Ball Super, etc.

<br>

In short, this portrait has a thousand and one details impossible to tell with the naked eye and, equally, difficult to do justice to the work of this user who has done all this by hand. Without a doubt, a gift to the fans and a tribute to Goku, as well as to all the characters and unique moments that have made Dragon Ball one of the most beloved anime of several generations of fans. And those that remain, because there is still Dragon Ball for a while.