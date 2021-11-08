The next movie by Marvel studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, presents its first official poster and we are getting more and more excited. Find out more details in this note!

One of the most anticipated films of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe it is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The amount of theories and rumors that this third installment of the Spiderman, interpreted by Tom holland, is incredible. This is due to the introduction of the multiverse – the possibilities and references that could be in this movie are endless. In the new official poster that they released you can see several villains that we already know from previous movies of the superhero, nothing that we have not already seen in the trailer, but now we have a picture of the Green Goblin.

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy – Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the events that occurred in Spider-Man: Far From Home, after what Mysterio has revealed the identity of our friend the Spiderman. For this, Peter parker will seek the help of Doctor Strange so that he makes people forget that he is this superhero. We see this in the trailer as well as what follows that: something goes wrong. That’s where we assume the multiverse will open up.

Now let’s talk about the villains. Alfred Molina As the Doctor Octopus He is the most confirmed villain in the movie, we saw him in the trailer, he spoke with Peter parker and all. It looks like he will be the central villain. We also know of Electro, with its highlights in both the trailer and the poster, just like the Sandman. To the Green Goblin We could hear him (his laugh) and see one of his signature bombs in the trailer, on the poster now we can see it pretty well. It is small in the sky, to the right of the poster.

The suit, the armor, the mask, the glider. Everything indicates that it will be the same that we saw in the first movie of Spider-man, directed by Sam Raimi. Now what remains to be confirmed is the actor. If he comes back Alfred Molina As the Doctor Octopus, we want to believe that it will also return Willem dafoe to play his iconic Green Goblin.

Other villains that we can see in the poster, although not as clear as the Green Goblin, are Electro, the Sandman and of course octopus, with its mechanical tentacles. The last time we saw Electro It was in the second movie of The Amazing Spider-Man, interpreted by Jaime Foxx. Both in the trailer and in the poster we can see characteristic rays of the character, but although there are rumors and reports that he would play the same role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there was no official confirmation.

Regarding the Sandman there is a similar situation. With the swirling sand on the poster and traces of her in the trailer, we can say that this villain is almost guaranteed to make an appearance in the movie. Not to mention the personalized image that the magazine published Empire with a lot of nods to the characters that would appear in the movies. At the bottom right you can clearly see a fist of sand. With these it only remains to know if it will be the version of Thomas Haden Church from the third movie starring Tobey Maguire.

The Sinister Six

Now let’s talk about Sinister Six. This is a group of villains from the Marvel Universe gathered by the Dr. Octopus to eliminate Spider-man. There is no single version, but its members and leaders vary. His first appearance in the comics was in 1964, in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual, with the Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Electro, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio and Sandman.

The ones we have so far for Spider-Man: No Way Home would: Electro, the Sandman, the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus. There are reports that assure that the fifth Claim could be the Lizard, which we could see in the first movie of The Amazing Spider-Man, interpreted by Rhys Ifans. Magazine Empire He also confirmed that this character would return for the movie just like Ifans to interpret it.

Regarding the sixth there are several possibilities, the first that comes to mind is the Vulture, we already saw Michael Keaton in that role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, it could also be other villains who appeared in smaller roles in previous films, such as: Rhino, Shocker or Scorpion. Even Mysterio, Venom, Morbius Or until Kraven the Hunter, of whom Sony is preparing a film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

We will have to wait until December 17 to see in theaters the new film directed by Jon watts of our favorite arachnid and discover who will take the place of the sixth Sinister. Also there we will find out if the Spider-man so much of Tobey Maguire such as Andrew Garfield will appear to give a hand to Tom holland on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

