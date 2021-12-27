Shingeki no Kyojin, has a large number of fans around the world, being one of the most popular anime and manga series today, and many of them have shown their affection with the realization of amazing fan arts, such as the one that we show you today.

Something that has caught our attention is that, within its cast of characters, each of them has a story and a unique aspect, so many fans have their favorites, and one of the female characters that has been placed in the hearts of fans is that of Sasha Blouse.

An amazing fan art pays tribute to the character of Sasha Blouse. Everyone who has seen the series knows the important role that the girl known as “Potato Girl” plays, and it is not for less, since she has a unique personality that we see since the beginning of the anime.

We must mention that, this illustration was made by the talented artist, zumidraws, which shows us a Sasha Blouse with an alternative drawing style, in which it is made very clear that the character manages to mix great beauty and a great appetite, taking into account that it is a high-res version style.

For those who have not delved deeply into the anime, we will tell you that Sasha Blouse is a soldier who was part of the Cycle No. 104 Recruit Troop, graduating in ninth place.

She was a food hoarder. Sasha was born and raised in Dauper, a sparsely populated hunting village surrounded by mountains. Despite being horrified by the Titans, he joined the Scout Corps.

She was a girl of medium height and slim build, she had long brown hair, always wearing it in a ponytail, she also had bangs that covered her forehead plus some strands that mark her face. His eyes were amber hue and his skin is brunette, so along with the official clothing this fan art has it all covered.