A witty fan has compared scenes from the Shrek movies to the upcoming God of War Ragnarök, illustrating some strange similarities between the two projects. At first glance, there seems to be little in common between DreamWorks ‘animated fantasy franchise and Santa Monica Studios’ mythological action epic. However, comparisons between Shrek and God of War from 2018 have cropped up in the past, and now the game’s next sequel is receiving similar scrutiny.

Acting as a fresh start to the long-running deity-destroying franchise, which was originally based on Greek myth, 2018’s God of War takes players on an epic Norse journey with the father-son duo of Kratos and Atreus. Tasked with carrying the ashes of Atreus’ mother to the top of the highest mountain in the world, players enjoy both epic pieces and emotional narrative moments. Although the game has little in common with Shrek on its surface, one especially attentive fan noticed that there were similar scenes in both titles. God of War director Cory Barlog even responded to this hilarious comparison, drawing even more attention to the overlap between the two properties.

Following his first comparison of God of War and Shrek, Twitter user OBlackThunderO has now compared the animated film to the upcoming God of War Ragnarok. A memorable scene of Kratos sitting by the fire as Atreus approaches is similar to a scene of Shrek sitting by the fire as Donkey approaches. Atreus stroking an heirloom is compared to Shrek stroking Fiona’s crown, and God of War Ragnarok’s new character Durlin is compared to Rumpelstiltskin from Shrek Forever After. God of War Ragnarok’s new character Angrboda even strikes a pose similar to Fiona from the Shrek franchise.

Slated for release in 2022, God of War Ragnarok will be an epic conclusion to the Norse story that began in 2018. The next title will see the titular doomsday event come to fruition, likely resulting in the destruction of the Norse gods. and all the Nine Kingdoms. The role of Kratos and Atreus in this event has only been hinted at so far, but Atreus’ true identity as the god Loki will undoubtedly make him an essential part of the apocalyptic fight. To add a little more joy to the story’s undoubted ending, a Disney-style God of War Christmas postcard recently turned the Ragnarok cast into characters straight out of a Frozen movie.

Although the post is intended to be humorous, OBlackThunderO’s comparison between God of War Ragnarok and Shrek brings out some similarities. The most humorous moments from the iconic DreamWorks franchise are reflected in God of War’s digital camera work, and some character designs match exactly. While God of War Ragnarok won’t be a gross comedy movie, the game will certainly share Shrek’s blend of fantasy and excitement.