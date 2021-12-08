Few series have shown the animated side of the movies and scenes made in Lego. This is how a Reddit user, named MinilifeTV, made a short about Piccolo, one of the most iconic characters in Akira Toriyama’s anime, Dragon Ball. In the scene he confronts Freeza during his stay on Namek, the planet destined to be destroyed.

This recreation combines both computer animation and stop-motion, photographs that are put together one after another to create a perfect animation sequence. Thanks to MinilifeTV, a large part of the Dragon Ball fan community was able to experience for the first time this type of art combined with their great passion.

In this epic scene, we see how Piccolo has had one of the toughest fights of his entire life and prepares for his grand finale., it seemed that his time had come. Fortunately, his Namekian genetics gave him a major boost to overcome this critical moment, giving him a second chance to fight Frieza and his army once more.

During these critical moments, this mighty Dragon Ball Z warrior had only one thing in mind: Helping and Protecting Gohan, his treasured and beloved student.. This was one of the motivations for this Namek to regain his energies, since it is undeniable that Goku’s son became a special person for him, not only because of his great power but also because of his undeniable humanity.

The relationship between Gohan and Piccolo is one of the most beloved among the Dragon Ball Z fandom, as it was one of the most memorable father-son relationships within the franchise.. Much has been said about this. Even that Goku was a bad father, having left his own family and son in order to continue “getting stronger” to become the strongest warrior in the universe.

In this way, we can understand the great joy of Piccolo who shouts effusively: «This is a miracle !! I have awakened! I feel incredibly awake! ». Perhaps, coming from an Anglican version, this last sentence refers both to the power that has awakened in him and to his great and devastating desire for revenge that has been reborn within him in order to protect Gohan.

The last animation frames of this animated short show Piccolo filled with joy and excitement soaring through the skies with all his ki raised to the scream from: «Hold on, Gohan !! I’m going there!!”. If you are a fan of this pair of Dragon Ball Z, it is impossible not to feel the emotion that this adoptive father feels at being able to save his beloved son from Freeza.

This interesting animation allows us to get excited about a possible and incredible collaboration between LEGO and Dragon Ball Z with the rest of the characters. Perhaps, with a bit of luck and with the Dragon Balls in our hands, we can order a series of animated shorts like those from LEGO Star Wars with everyday situations of the Z warriors or with iconic scenes recreated in stop-motion.

Who is Piccolo from Dragon Ball Z?

If you are not a fan of this franchise for years, you may not have recognized this important character, so here we tell you more about it. Piccolo (ピ ッ コ ロ,) also known under the pseudonym Ma Junior during his first appearances in Dragon Ball Z.

He is one of the main characters in the franchise created by Akira Toriyama, becoming one of the most memorable for his fatherly character and his role as adoptive father with Gohan.

He comes from the planet Namek and is one of the last Nameks. He was created on the deathbed of his father who during his last moments was able to give life to his reincarnation. In his first appearances in the Dragon Ball franchise, he was the arch enemy of Goku and company, although like every villain who knows him, with the passage of time he became less evil until he finally became a good-natured being and a member of the Z Warriors.

Over time, he also began to grow fond of his disciple Gohan, whom he saw as a kind of adopted son. and finally formed a bond of friendship with him.