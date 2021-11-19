The quality of our diet can have a considerable impact on physical, mental and emotional health. Thus, a recent study indicates that a diet that promotes inflammation in the body is associated with an increased risk of dementia.

Pro-inflammatory diet and more dementia

Along with the passing of the years they increase pro-inflammatory factors in the body, and they are associated with a cognitive decline or to a higher incidence of dementia.

Diet can be a determining factor in this process, alternating both its speed with its expression. Thus, a study recently published in the journal Neurology included more than 1050 individuals with an average age of 73 years to assess the relationship between your diet and dementia risk.

Using food frequency questionnaires, the dietary inflammatory index (DII) and participants were followed for just over 3 years to assess the incidence of incident dementia.

The results indicate that for each additional unit of inflammatory index in the diet, there is a 21% increase in the risk of suffering from dementia. Compared with the participants located in the lowest third of the inflammatory index of the diet, the participants in the highest had three times more likely to develop dementia incident.

In conclusion, a diet that promotes inflammation is associated with a greater chance of suffering from dementia. Therefore, take care of the quality of what we eat by avoiding ingredients such as red meats, refined flours, sugars and especially ultra-processed ones, which have the highest proportion of nutrients that promote inflammation.

In contrast, an anti-inflammatory diet rich in antioxidants, on fiber, as well as in omega 3, vitamins and minerals It can help us stay away from various diseases and protect health through what we eat.

In Vitónica | Your diet can promote inflammation: these are the foods responsible

Image | Pixabay