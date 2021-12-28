The Lexus LFA is considered one of the jewels on wheels that the Japanese automotive industry has produced in recent decades. A copy in perfect condition has appeared for sale. And it is not a conventional model. In the UK it is possible to buy a Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition with just under 20,000 kilometers.

In recent weeks the Lexus LFA It has made headlines again and made headlines. The reason? The brand itself points out that there will be a “spiritual successor” to this iconic model as part of the electric offensive it will carry out for years to come. Yes, the successor to the LFA will be 100% electric. Now, as this project materializes, it is still possible to get a copy of the popular and exclusive jewel on wheels created by Lexus.

A unit of the LFA has appeared for sale. A specimen in very good condition and that is unconventional. We are facing a Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition. A special model that was marketed for a certain period of time and that differs, thanks to various characteristics, from the standard LFA that is still highly sought after in the used market today.

A copy of the Lexus LFA LFA Nurburgring Edition goes on sale

Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition appears for sale



By the time Lexus put an end to the commercialization of the LFA, the used market has exploded. It is, without a doubt, one of the most sought-after Japanese cars. This has caused the prices of second-hand units to skyrocket. Speculation? It is undeniable that the demand currently exceeds the available supply. Therefore, we should not be surprised at the prices that are usually achieved.

The unit that has gone on sale is advertised on a specialized website and was imported and registered in the UK in 2014. From what can be seen in the images, it is in an exceptional condition. All this despite the fact that he has behind his back 19,135 kilometers.

How is it different from a conventional LFA? The models equipped with the Nürburgring package were quickly recognizable by having a carbon fiber body kit, fitting a specific suspension, lighter alloy wheels and having a little extra power that emanates directly from the “heart” of the vehicle. a V10 engine.

The interior of the Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition

For one million euros, the Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition can be yours



This unit does not maintain its original color since in 2019 it was painted in an intense green color complemented by wheels signed by BBS. Contrary to what happens with the exterior, the interior has remained intact. It retains the carbon fiber inserts and the original upholstery. Under its hood is a 4.8 liter V10 gasoline engine that develops a power of 571 CV and 480 Nm of maximum torque.

The Fixed sale price is £ 849,950 (€ 1,008,475). It is much more than it cost, again, in its day. By the way, let’s remember that the production of the LFA was limited to 500 units. Of this volume of manufactured copies, a total of 64 were equipped with the Nürburgring package.