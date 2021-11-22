The European Rally Championship (ERC) put an end to its 2021 season at the Rally Islas Canarias. The Spanish event, despite being held outside its usual date, has been one more year a great rally party. And although the ERC title was already decided in favor of the Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen before the Spanish event, the island event has experienced moments of great emotion that have ended with great news for Spanish motorsport. In fact, Sara Fernández has been the European Rally Champion as co-driver runner-up Efrén Llarena, while Javier Pardo and Adrián Pérez have been the champions of the ERC2 category.

Efrén Llarena and Sara Fernández have fought until the last moment to compete in the Canary Islands Rally. After gathering the budget at the last minute when it seemed that they would not arrive in time to compete in the final round of the ERC, the Spanish couple has reciprocated the support of fans and sponsors. With a second place after Alexey Lykyanuk, winner in the Canary Islands, Efrén Llanera has been proclaimed runner-up of the ERC. A result that together with the continuous changes of co-driver of the champion Andreas Mikkelsen have allowed Sara Fernández is the champion co-driver of the European Rally Championship.

For its part, Javier Pardo and Adrián Pérez have won the ERC2 title, the silver category of the European Rally Championship. The Galician couple arrived in the Canary Islands with a certain margin, to the point that they were worth a sixth place in their category to be champions. With everything, Pardo and Pérez have chosen to get the title in a big way, with a new victory. The Suzuki duo was with this triumph after seeing how Joan Vinyes and Jordi Mercader, leaders until the penultimate special of the rally, had to withdraw with a problem in the gearbox of their Suzuki Swift R4LLY S