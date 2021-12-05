The video game they are capable of transmitting many sensations, especially when things happen on the screen. So it is possible to feel like an action hero in games like shooter that have shooting, confrontations and chases. But it would be necessary to differentiate between the FPS and the third person shooter for your perspective. The former are more focused on immersion and shooting mechanics, while the latter place greater emphasis on the playability and movement of the character. So what are the best third person shooter games for PS5?

On PlayStation 5 there are more and more variety of shooters and some totally free. Good examples are Fortnite or Warframe that base their game system on ranged combat. And for this you will need a good weapons arsenal. Each game on this list has its own characteristics, although they may have similar abilities. In this regard, there are games that propose very dynamic and different combats, as well as the type of enemies.

In that sense you can enjoy fascinating, action-packed adventures and mysteries like Returnal or Control. Here is a list of the best third person shooter games to play on PS5 and where we only highlight games that have been released for this platform. Belong to distinct subgenres, so they can contain other items for survival, roguelike, role-playing games, and more options. If you think they are not enough, you can see the best PS5 shooter.

Top 9 best third person shooter games for PS5

These are the 9 best third person shooter games for PS5 that you can play right now. Mainly they have shooting mechanics, but each offers a very different experience. Definitely They are essential and they have a very fun gameplay.

Returnal

Developed exclusively for PlayStation 5, Returnal is a third person shooter game with roguelike touches. The protagonist has to survive on a very hostile planet that has a peculiarity, it changes with each death. The developers have leveraged the Tempest Engine, Sony’s console’s 3D audio engine, to deliver a much more immersive experience. In addition, thanks to the SSD of the console the loading times are almost instantaneous. It also does one of the features of the DualSense controller: adaptive triggers and haptic technology.

More details of Returnal

East roguelike has a very personal style, where the protagonist is trapped in a time loop. That would explain that every time they die, the player returns to the starting point. As if this were not enough, the environment is procedurally generated, so every time you start from scratch the scene has changed again. Here you will have to face challenging alien creatures they won’t make it easy for them.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Also known as Guardians of the Galaxy, it is an action-adventure video game developed by Eidos Montréal and distributed by Square Enix. It is based on the Marvel superheroes, Guardians of the Galaxy, a group of beings with exceptional abilities who do their name justice. According to the developers, it is based on various Marvel comics, but with certain changes that make the story completely original and unique character designs.

More details on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

One of the surprises of the new generation where the player control Star Lord, but he is accompanied by his crew. During the adventure you can accept other members who have their own abilities, so you can ask them for help with certain actions. On the other hand, everyone fights together and the player can unlock new powers to define your style of play.

Grand theft auto v

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) is an open-world action video game developed by Rockstar North and distributed by Rockstar Games. The story of the game focuses on the city Los Santos, which bases its design on Los Angeles, here we will have to control 3 characters, Michael, Trevor and Franklin, who are criminals who are in complicated situations due to the thefts that they have previously done. As in previous installments, in Grand Theft Auto V players can perform different activities without having to go directly to the main missions. They can earn money to buy new vehicles, weapons, and clothing. Even in multiplayer mode you can control your own character to do online missions with other partners.

More details of Grand Theft Auto V

Shooters usually have the figure of a hero facing a global danger. However, GTA V centers the plot on 3 very different characters who have not led a good life and their paths cross. The player not only will empathize somehow with these protagonists, but you will be able to explore an open world full of details and scenes of a lot of action with different weapons

Control

A game of third person action heavily inspired by Quantum Break, also from Remedy Entertainment. A secret agency in New York has been invaded by an alien threat, the main character, Jesse Faden, She will play the director of the agency trying to maintain control. Your main weapon will be the gun, which throughout history may be updated and improved. We will also have some supernatural abilities that will allow us to use debris to protect ourselves. Unlike previous Remedy games, Control will have less linear experience that will allow us to explore some areas, but without becoming an open world.

More details of Control

Remedy Entertainment games they have a unique style that you cannot miss. A science fiction story, where you will discover more details through documents, recordings and more elements of the environment. But it also has a very fun gameplay that defies the laws of space-time. This feature makes fights are spectacular, since the protagonist has superhuman abilities such as telekinesis.

Outriders

Outriders is a shooter cooperative with elements of science fiction developed by People Can Fly and distributed by Square Enix. Here humanity is bleeding to death on planet Enoch after trying to colonize it. During the plot they encounter a storm of energy that grants powers called “The Anomaly” and that would be the hope for humanity.

More details of Outriders

By Outriders you will be surprised by its playability, since it combines elements of magic and role with shooter mechanics. In this sense, players can use weapons such as shotguns or assault rifles to defeat enemies. All firearms can be customized and improve with modifications. To defend themselves they can cover themselves with things from the environment and health regenerates by hurting or eliminating other enemies.

Watch Dogs: Legion

The saga Watch dogs it is one of the most loved and hated among the Ubisoft sagas catalogFollowing the disappointment of fans in the first installment and a very good second installment that happened quite quietly, Ubisoft wants to reconcile fans with the franchise once and for all. This time the story is set in a dystopian version of London after Brexit where the English city has been totally altered by different events. The great plus of this installment will be the ability to control practically any NPC in the game. Something that has been seen in other games such as Mario Odyssey and that received such good reviews.

More details about Watch Dogs: Legion

A game with many possibilities And not just because of its open world set in the UK. One of the main features of the game is the ability to control any NPC character that appears. So it is interesting to put yourself in the shoes of different avatars because each one has his personal story, skills, weapons and others devices to use in his favor.

Warframe

It is an action MMORPG developed and distributed by Digital Extremes. The story takes place in an apocalyptic world of the future where the Tenno seek an answer about their past, and for this, they must make use of Warframes, advanced weapon systems that increase the physical characteristics of their bearers, such as health, speed, armor, energy, shield, strength, duration and range.

More details of Warframe

Warframe is one of the best free games that you can play because it offers a very complete system with elements RPG, shooter and stealth. At the start of the game, the player can choose his character that has special abilities and the main weapons. You can find cooperative missions and multiplayer PvP mode to get a series of exclusive rewards.

Fortnite

Fortnite is a shooter in third person that has been developed by Epic Games. It has two game modes, Save the world (PvE) and Battle Royale (PvP). The most popular is the mode Battle royale by having million players, also said mode is free-to-play. When it comes to playing it can be done alone, duo or squad. All players go out on an island and have to search for better weapons and equipment. Players can create buildings to defend themselves or have a better offensive position. To build before you have to obtain resources such as wood. Win the game the last player or team standing.

More details of Fortnite

Everybody knows Fortnite. They play it from children to famous people such as actors or soccer players. The success of this battle royale is incredible and even their dances are imitated. The game has a lot of content every week such as challenges, temporary events and much more, which is why it is impossible to get bored. Players can participate in solo, squads, or duos to face off in combat with firearms.

Vigor

Vigor is a first-person shooter action game set in a post-apocalyptic world, devastated by a nuclear war in the 90’s. Civilization is in ruins, except for the Nordic countries which are the only safe area in Europe. But the extreme weather conditions of Norway, once a haven, have the survivors clash for survive in a harsh environment. In this game you’ll be able to explore an immense setting to collect weapons, ammunition, and other items that will help you get out alive. Its online multiplayer allows 16 players simultaneously.

More details of Vigor

Like Fortnite, it is a game with a large component of survival. Therefore, it has many similar elements such as a radiation cloud that limits the area o the use of weapons of fire to defend themselves. The player can edit the equipment with weapons created by him using pieces found as a reward and can equip up to a total of 4 weapons (two primary and two secondary).

As you see, there is a great variety of genres in this selection to choose from. We also review which are the best third-person shooter in history, where you will find mythical games and more recent ones.