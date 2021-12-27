The Matrix appears in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to a bug

That they find a bug in Cyberpunk 2077 is not any, but what is the fact that The Matrix appears in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to one. It is also surprising that new bugs continue to be discovered, more than a year and several patches later. The latest that has been documented is a strange slow motion effect taken from the Matrix, causing targets to randomly slow down in the middle of combat. This glitch appears to be caused by the targets ducking under attack.

At video documenting the failure whereby the Matrix appears in Cyberpunk 2077, a player starts shooting an NPC, and everything unfolds normally at first. However, when they are supposed to drop dead, they pick themselves up off the ground and slowly fall backwards, just like Neo in that iconic scene from the movie.

The Bug where the Matrix appears in Cyberpunk 2077 was found by Regnigsama on Reddit, and indicates that the various patches and hotfixes have yet to put an end to some of the clearer bugs. It seems to have been found very early in the game as the tutorial pop-ups keep popping up. OP says it works on Xbox Series X too, so it’s not just next-gen gamers who have this problem.

Luckily, gamers on the new generation of consoles shouldn’t have to endure these performance issues for long. In early 2022 a patch for the next generation will arrive for Cyberpunk 2077 which, unlike the launch of the game, does not appear to have been rushed.