If you are looking for a new medical job with a group practice or healthcare system, you are probably already anticipating some questions that an interviewer or interview panel may ask you.

But are you also prepared to ask them the right questions?

What are they going to ask you at the job interview?

The most common questions posed to medical candidates will cover a variety of topics. From the professional motivation, clinical skills and experience. Down to personal strengths and weaknesses, including the way you handle conflict.

Recruiters report that behavioral interviews and questions that test emotional intelligence are becoming a more important part of the medical interview process.

In essence, interviewers want to know: “Why should we hire you and what will you bring to our team or practice?”

8 questions to ask during your interview with your doctor

No matter how you write the questions, the following topics should be on your list to address during the course of the job interview:

How would you describe the organizational culture?

Ask about the culture of the organization and / or department, and what makes it distinctive or special. How could other doctors describe the culture? You can also ask about the organization’s location and reputation in the surrounding community.

What is the organization’s vision for the future?

Where is the organization heading in the next few years? What initiatives or plans do you have to get there? How do you assess whether you are making progress towards your goals?

What is the decision-making process?

Who makes the decisions and are there opportunities for you to participate in that process? In that sense, you can also ask about the relationship between the administration and the medical staff.

What are the biggest challenges currently facing the organization?

What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenges in the coming years? Every healthcare organization has some challenges. Their answers to these types of questions can help you get a sense of the environment you may be entering and how the group is approaching problems.

What is my role and how does it fit into the organization?

Ask more about this medical job and the role of your specialty in the organization. How does this particular job fit into the organization’s current plans and your plans for the future? What is expected of you? How will you be reviewed or evaluated?

What kinds of opportunities are available to doctors?

Ask what kinds of professional development and leadership opportunities are available to physicians. Will you be asked to serve on committees, lead initiatives, or mentor other physicians? If so, how does it work? If it is a group practice, is there potential for association?

What would be included in my compensation?

Many experts suggest waiting until the interviewer brings up this topic, but be prepared just in case. Find out as much as you can in advance from your recruiter about salary, benefits, bonus opportunities, profit sharing (if applicable).

If you are offered the position, that is generally the best time to negotiate.

How do you support the doctor’s well-being in the midst of daily demands?

Ask questions about patient loads, support positions, job scheduling, and on-call duties, if you haven’t already tracked this information down before your interview. If you have the opportunity to meet with one of the organization’s doctors, you can ask about their experiences and how they approach the issue of work-life balance.

REMEMBER:

Being prepared to ask the right questions and listen carefully to a potential employer’s responses is just as important as being ready to answer the interview questions.

