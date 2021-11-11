8 out of 10 people in Latin America plan to celebrate Christmas with family or friends

Clothing, Luxury and Beauty Products, Toys and Technology are the most sought after categories when choosing the best gift, while tourism is recovering its rhythm.

More than 3,000 respondents in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru participated in the survey Brand Pulse of Teads that allows knowing the intention and purchasing habits of consumers for the celebration of Christmas.

Miami, November 4, 2021. With weeks to begin preparations for the Parties and after months in which the world faced the challenge of a pandemic, Teads, the global platform of media carried out its study Brand Pulse, that, through a series of online surveys, allows to know the latest trends in consumer buying habits and intention.

The polls that this time involved more than 3,000 people over 18 years of age in different Latin American markets such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru; gave access to key information for what brands and advertisers can define the messages and the timing suitable for their bells and so get best results.

Some outstanding conclusions of the study indicate that the 84% of respondents in Latin America will celebrate christmas accompanied. Either in family or with friends, it is remarkable the desire to meet again and celebrate after months of estrangement. In this sense, a 41% already planning to meet with a greater number of people to the previous year.

Likewise, of the total of respondents in the region who stated that they will make christmas presents, the 57% indicated that he plans to spend at levels similar to last year, standing out Colombia and Peru markets where respondents indicated that they will be more generous than the previous year.

Regarding the moment chosen to make purchases, 24% mentioned that they had already started to do so, 25% plan to do it in November and 51% on December. The Chilean consumers, colombians and mexicans arise as the more anticipated to look for the gifts, while that Argentines, Brazilians and Peruvians are among those who define at the last minute.

Like last year, discount events – Black Friday, CyberMonday, Hot Sale, among others– and promotions occupy a special place in mind of consumers when buying. Is so 55% of Latin American respondents, indicated that plan to do much of their shopping during these events.

The isolation has led to the fact that in the face of resuming contact in person, the people want to look better and renewed, that is why in this opportunity, it is expected that the purchases are not only limited to gifts for others, if not then give yourself a personal taste too.

“It is noticeable in consumers -beyond a certain degree of uncertainty- the evident desire to return to normalcy, both buying their gifts in physical stores and mixing both physical and online channels, but above all wanting to celebrate surrounded by more people”, said Baptiste Tougeron VP of Research at Teads Latin America.

This is seen in some way, reflected in the purchase preferences of Latin Americans, where dress, beauty, luxury and accessories top the list (35%), followed by toys (twenty%), technology & electronics (18%).

Likewise, it should be noted that the tourism begins to increase the pace in the region. On Latin America, 52% of those surveyed feel safe to travel, Argentina emerges as the territory where people feel more confident to travel (59%), Following by Colombia (57%) and then Brazil (53%) and Peru (53%). In the region -as well as globally- the national destinations appear as the preferred option, compared to internationals.

With the purpose that bells of the brands exceed expected results during this shopping season, Teads proposes to advertisers, solutions What:

Teads Reachcast , a purchase that allows a brand to take all the inventory of the publishers Teads Premium for a specified period and choose to optimize according to your objective; either maximize the share of voice or drive traffic to brand sites, thus contributing to increase the sales during the discount events and

Smart6, a format designed to capture the attention of users by keeping the ad in sight for 6 seconds, managing to reach a high visibility rate .

“This end of the year is announced more than favorable for the Latin American economy, however, brands will have to resort to even more attractive strategies to captivate the attention of potential buyers in the most active instances of the year to advertise”, said Eric Tourtel, CEO of Teads Latin America.

“Everything indicates that a large part of consumers will make their purchases at the last minute, so it is essential for brands to implement their branding campaigns from now on to be in the” top of mind “of the public at the time they make their purchases. We are convinced that our new Smart6 format, -6 second videos- and our Performance solutions, will respond perfectly to the needs of brands to stand out during the busiest season of the year ”. Tourtel added.

To receive the study of each country click here