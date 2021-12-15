Twitter users defend Volaris after an accusation for alleged bad care after delaying a flight due to weather issues.

The airlines They had difficult times with the arrival of the pandemic, which caused them to be considerably affected in terms of income due to the high decrease in social mobility around the world, also affecting the international economy due to a considerable decline in tourism. According to the study of Statista on the impact of the pandemic on the global airport business, the reduction of air traffic could impact more than 50 percent of airport revenues around 2020, a figure that to date has not been the same.

Despite this, with the arrival of vaccines, as well as the effective vaccination process and the confidence that the population regains to leave and use the airlines, little by little the income of these affected industries is recovering, so brands are showing their interest in providing good service.

However, the image of these companies is constantly affected by some deficiencies in their services, which results in a bad experience towards consumers, among them, the delay of flights, their cancellation and the overselling of these, among other types of problems, demonstrating the importance of giving a good impression to customers to avoid possible brand crises.

Alejandro de la Rosa, personality TUDN, Univisión and Televisa, has complained with the Volaris service in Tijuana, which he classifies as “disastrous” for being delayed / canceled due to the weather and they do not give information about it, to which certain users defend the brand, as this is normal due to weather conditions.

If you find that there is a storm and it is logical that due to weather conditions flights are delayed? 👀 – SantiagoGlez (@SANTIAGOGGLEZ) December 15, 2021

As a public figure, he wants his flight to take off in the middle of bad weather … – eme (@rockdriguezom) December 15, 2021

If there is no trip due to bad weather… ..this solution and information bro !!!! – Nezahualcóyotl (@tor_gio) December 15, 2021

Right now I’m talking to Diosito to improve the weather 🤦🤦🤦 – Sergio Martínez (@_sergiomr) December 15, 2021

The users defend Volaris Given the inconsistency in this flight, since the weather apparently manages to justify the alleged bad service accused towards the brand.

Occasionally brands may register some type of problem regarding their services, however, it does not necessarily directly influence a poor crisis management by these, but some external factors could affect the customer experience.

In these types of occasions where external factors affect the good consumer experience, a considerable majority of users are sympathetic to the inconsistencies presented, causing even these to defend them to the companies against possible accusations (thanks to the fact that the brands have previously provided them with a good service).

The networks social are shown as a tool for companies to make effective engagement between brand / user, having as a result that sometimes they raise the image of the brands, in addition to showing that not any inconsistency in their products, services (among other situations) falls completely on them.

A few weeks ago, users and followers of Carl’s Jr. also defended the brand against a user who reported an alleged misleading advertising, but with evidence they made him see that he was wrong, demonstrating the importance of constantly generating a good impression on the mind of the consumer and that sometimes this can even raise the image of the brands.

