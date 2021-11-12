We usually bring you news about Xiaomi devices that have achieved different milestones in terms of sales records and, in fact, Xiaomi has become over the last few years one of the companies that sells the most smartphones worldwide. although there is a small detail that we have overlooked.

This is neither more nor less than the one that Counterpoint Research tells us in their last report, which has revealed that around 75% of smartphones sold by Xiaomi do not belong to the Xiaomi brand itself, but to its Redmi and POCO sub-brands.

A focus on high-end products as a showcase for inexpensive devices

If we look back, we saw how in the year 2019 Redmi became a brand completely independent from Xiaomi, at least as far as name is concerned, although this continues to maintain today the same production and supply chain used by Xiaomi itself. This story was repeated just a year later with POCO, leaving three completely separate brands within the same company.

And, precisely, this is one of the great secrets of Xiaomi, and it is that has managed to differentiate its product ranges by segmenting them by different brands, leaving Xiaomi as a showcase of high-end phones as a hook for the user to end up opting for cheaper devices from Redmi or POCO that offer a relatively similar experience.



In fact, this is very well represented in this Counterpoint Research report, where we can see how the Redmi and POCO smartphones have come to represent 82% of the total sales of the entire Xiaomi family, during a period that goes from June to August 2021.

With all this, Xiaomi has managed to stand out above the rest of the brands since the growth of POCO and Redmi has meant that, as a global company, the positioning in the market has become widespread in all price segments and, Whatever the expense we want to spend on our next phone, there will always be a Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO positioned as one of the best options on the market in relation to value for money.





The success of the company in this regard is evident and, therefore, other firms such as the BBK Electronics group (owner of OPPO, OnePlus, Vivo and Realme) They intend to implement a strategy similar to that carried out by Xiaomi. We will see how all this ends, but it is clear that the Asian firm is already positioned in a market that is increasingly difficult to master.