Again, and as is becoming usual when we have the launch of a new version of MIUI, POCO has just announced the opening of its user recruitment program for all those who want to try the latest news of the operating system integrated into their phones.

The so-called as program “POCO Stable Tester” includes a large number of phones from the Asian firm that are compatible with new versions of MIUI although, as usual, registering in this program implies our commitment to provide feedback on possible errors that we may find during our daily use in order to be able to solve them when the final version is launched on the market.

This is how you can sign up for the POCO Stable Tester program

As we told you, a large number of POCO devices are available to test the new POCO Stable Tester program. Of course, it will be essential that we have one of these devices to be able to access itThe list of compatible smartphones is the one shown below:





In addition, we will not only have to have one of these teams, since it will also be necessary to be of legal age and commit to contribute to those possible bugs and errors that we may find as we use this software in our day to day.

In order to access the register as POCO Stable Tester, we will only have to access this link and complete each and every one of the steps indicated by the platform and, in that way, We will be able to receive the latest versions of MIUI before other users and thoroughly test all its functionalities and new features.

More information | POCO Stable Tester