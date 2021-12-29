With these beauty tips, you will steal the eyes at your Christmas dinner!

To show off a radiant, luminous and youthful skin, the beauty center, Germaine Goya, revealed all the flash tricks of immediate action to have a perfect skin and a glow appearance in just 24 hours.

It may interest you: The trick to keep your lips healthy, hydrated and soft during the winter

7 homemade beauty tricks to look radiant at Christmas

Young and rested look

To rejuvenate the look, place two bags of chamomile on the eyes for 15 minutes. Chamomile is anti-inflammatory, it will deflate the area, minimize bags and hydrate the eyelashes. In addition, it is a perfect trick for a pre-MakeUp. If you put on makeup without having calmed that area, you could accentuate wrinkles and give your eyes a tired look.

Exfoliated skin

Dead cells are eliminated, being a deep cleaning prevents skin aging, activates circulation and promotes oxygenation of the dermis. Exfoliation prepares the skin for makeup, any beauty product works best on clean skin. Experts recommend applying a mask with green clay mixed with cucumber to the face that exfoliates, disinfects and deeply cleanses the skin.

It may interest you: Danna Paola and the hairstyle that you will want to copy this Christmas

Home lifting effect

Mix a tablespoon of honey, two egg whites and a few drops of almond oil, apply it on the face and leave it on for 20 minutes. It is a very moisturizing remedy thanks to the natural enzymes that honey contains, an antioxidant, it helps to regenerate the skin and improves acne.

Silky and shiny hair.

To revitalize hair, mix one tablespoon of powdered ginger and three tablespoons of sesame oil to create an immediate nourishing mask and leave for 20 minutes. The ginger fatty acids in the root are excellent for fine hair, favoring its restoration and care and hydrating it; sesame helps hair color to be more intense and shiny.

Soft hands

In winter the skin on the hands flakes and causes itching. Mix lemon, olive oil and sugar and massage the area for 10-15 minutes and then rinse with warm water. The sugar removes dead cells, the oil hydrates, while the lemon heals and disinfects.

Full and hydrated lips

The cold, the dryness of the skin or biting the lips, causes them to dry out and crack. Combine a tablespoon of sugar, with one of olive or coconut oil and another of honey, mix it to form a homogeneous paste and apply it by massaging the lips several times; then, remove with warm water and enjoy glossy lips.

Optical effect makeup

You may have already heard of contouring, but do you know what strobing is? The first is a makeup technique that combines dark and light tones to shape and stylize the facial features. The second, is more natural, allows by applying glitter in strategic areas, a juicier face, with light and a more youthful appearance.

(c) 2021 Europa Press. Redistribution and redistribution of this content without your express prior consent is expressly prohibited.