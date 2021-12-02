With ‘The House of the Dragon’ finalizing its release for next 2022 and thus becoming the first prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ to come out. Something that can’t tell a good handful of projects that got scrapped.

One of the most notorious cases was the one that, in the absence of an official title, we know with “The Long Night”, which went back millennia ago to know the Age of Heroes and the origin of the Wall and the White Walkers. The series starred Naomi Watts and was canceled after filming an expensive pilot.

Initial information said that 10 million dollars had been spent on that episode, but now it has been Bob greenblatt (former president of Warnermedia) who, in statements for James Andrew Miller’s book ‘Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers’, has assured that the figures were higher:

“About $ 30 million had been spent on the pilot for a ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel that was in production when I arrived. And when I saw a montage a few months after arriving I told Casey [Bloys], “This doesn’t work and I don’t think it lives up to the promise of the original series.” And he didn’t disagree, which, in fact, was a relief. So unfortunately we decided to turn off the tap, there was enormous pressure to get it right and I don’t think it would have worked. “

A “precious” job that didn’t work

Something that aligns with what Casey Bloys, president of HBO, already declared at the beginning of 2020. Although he praised the role of Jane Goldman as a screenwriter when it came to building something that is not too developed, he admitted that for something they had a fan possible spin-offs:

“I think Jane did a beautiful job, it was a great challenge but there was nothing concrete that I could point to and say ‘hey, that element doesn’t work’, it just usually didn’t work. That is one of the reasons why when we began to think that “there is life beyond Game of Thrones in terms of Game of Thrones” we developed multiple projects. We would be very lucky to do a driver, have that driver and be a success but in development, as you know, we need a lot of attempts to get it right. This is no different.”

On the other hand, Greenblatt points to the fact that he was the one who encouraged the launch of ‘The House of the Dragon’ directly as a series:

I’m the one who encouraged Casey to give the show the green light. I said “Let’s not risk $ 30 million on a pilot.” You can’t spend $ 30 million on a pilot and then not pick it. So I said, “Let’s not do a pilot. Let’s take a great series that we feel good about and do it. Or not.” »

Now it will be necessary to see if the series that we finally see is really worth it. The truth is that I would have liked to see the one set in the Long Night, but if what the executive says is true, it would almost be better to cut it on time.