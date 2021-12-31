7 foods and drinks to avoid if you have diabetes

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 8 minutes

People with diabetes must eat a strict diet to avoid complications from the disease. What foods and drinks should be avoided?

Last update: December 30, 2021

There are a wide variety of foods and drinks to avoid if you have diabetes. This disease, as one publication of the World Health Organization (WHO), affects around 422 million people in the world. In fact, it is reaching epidemic proportions, especially type 2.

When the presence of this disorder is ignored, there is a high risk of health complications, such as blindness, kidney disease, heart conditions or lower limb amputation. Because of this, regular medical check-ups are essential, as is the implementation of a plan for their monitoring. Let’s look at some food products that are best avoided.

Carbohydrates and their relationship with glucose

When we hear the word “diabetes” we associate it with refined sugar and sweets. However, sometimes we ignore its derivatives, such as processed products, jams, candies, soft drinks, among others.

There are foods that contain simple carbohydrates, such as fructose, glucose, and sucrose found in fruits. In turn, there are complex carbohydrates such as starch, fiber and resistant starch that are in cereals, legumes and vegetables in general. Some are absorbed faster and others are slower.

Starch, when digested, releases glucose into the blood. Nevertheless, the different fiber types and resistant starch are not digested by enzymes. Therefore, these types of carbohydrates can maintain glycemic control.

Replacing simple carbohydrates with complex ones helps keep glucose at stable levels.

How important is it to get sugar into the blood?

Glucose is the brain’s main food and source of energy for everything the body does (work, think, move, and heal). In a person without diabetes, glucose enters the cell due to a hormone called insulin, which works like a key. Then the cell transforms it into energy to stay active.

In diabetes, insulin may be insufficient or function as the wrong key, which denies the entry of sugar into the cell. We will have an inactive and diseased cell, which must seek energy elsewhere.

7 foods and drinks to avoid if you have diabetes

After giving the diagnosis of diabetes, the doctor usually suggests a strict diet, with foods and drinks that are best avoided. In general, a diabetic patient can eat almost everything. However, there are certain products that should be limited. We will detail them below.

1. Refined cereals and their derivatives

The American Diabetes Association recommends eat more whole grains instead of refined ones or their derivatives. Rice, pasta, and white bread tend to quickly increase blood glucose; that is, they have a high glycemic index (GI).

A third of a cup of cooked pasta or white rice provides 15 grams of starch, and does not contain fiber that can slow its absorption. This group also includes crackers with 20.7 grams of carbohydrates, graham crackers with 21.7 grams, and pretzels with 22.5 grams for every 28 grams.

On the other hand, research suggests that the amount of total carbohydrates in a food is a better predictor of blood sugar response than the glycemic index. A recommended starting point is between 45 to 60 grams of carbohydrates., depending on the level of activity and the medications indicated. Your doctor and nutritionist can help determine the most appropriate amount.

2. Dehydrated or dried fruit

Fresh fruits contain antioxidant pigments and vitamins, such as flavonoids, anthocyanins, vitamin C and beta-carotene precursors of vitamin A. Among the minerals, potassium and magnesium stand out.

Simple sugars are the main carbohydrates in fruits. They can be eaten dehydrated or dried, in syrup, canned, juices and nectars.

When fruits dry, all their nutrients increase as they become concentrated after losing water. In this way, we find more sugars in a dried fruit and, therefore, more calories.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture points out that while 100 grams of fresh peaches provide 266 calories, the dried peach has 402 calories.

The sugars in 100 grams of fresh peaches go from having 11.12 grams to 82.89 grams when dehydrated. For this reason, if you have diabetes, you should avoid dehydrated fruit.

However, you can eat whole and fresh fruit to take advantage of the fiber. The most recommended are those that contain the least carbohydrates. Fruits in syrup, preserves, sugary juices or nectars are also prohibited, as they can double or triple the amount of sugar.

3. Sugary drinks

A study explains that sugary drinks are popular around the world, despite the fact that their consumption is associated with a higher incidence of type 2 diabetes. In addition, there is also an increase in weight related to a higher caloric intake.

A 354 milliliter can of soda cola provides almost 40 grams of sugar. Other drinks such as lemonade or iced tea provide 45 grams of sugar. In that same order are energizers, fruit punch and other liquids with sugar.

On the other hand, has been shown that the fructose contained in sugary drinks increases the risk of metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance. The fructose in these drinks can also produce uric acid, which causes oxidative stress in cells and stimulates the accumulation of fat in the liver.

A review refers that many diabetics see as an alternative drink drinks with artificial sweeteners. However, these could have hormonal effects, affect the intestinal microbiota and modify taste. Therefore, they do not appear to be ideal.

Some valid options are as follows:

Mineral water.

Unsweetened iced tea.

Infusions without sugar.

Water with lemon juice.

Soft drinks and sodas contain high concentrations of sugar. Therefore, they are not suitable for people with diabetes.

4. Yogurt sweetened with fruits

Yogurt made with skim milk will always be a good option for the diet of diabetics. But nevertheless, be careful not to add sugar or combine it with jams. A normal serving or a cup of yogurt with fruit can provide up to 30 grams of sugar (about 120 calories).

For this reason, it is recommended to make it from home, without sugar and with skim milk. If you want some flavor you can add some natural flavoring or oatmeal cooked with milk, which will soften its texture.

5. Ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods contain additives, salt, and a lot of sugar. Also, some contain trans fats, such as margarine, shortening, peanut butter, and hydrogenated oils.

In case you didn’t know, French fries, sweetened breakfast cereals, spreads, sweet cookies, among others, are also part of this group.

These fats can increase insulin resistance and abdominal fat, while lowering HDL or “good” cholesterol. On the other hand, they increase bad cholesterol or LDL, which weakens the arteries.

The above raises the risk of cardiovascular disease, especially in diabetic people. Thus, they are part of the foods and drinks that you should avoid if you have diabetes.

The doctor Alfonso Vidal comments that, when consuming ultra-processed, sugars can account for more than 15% of calories ingested, when it should be less than 7%. Thus, they increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic problems.

6. Natural sweeteners

Many times, people with diabetes think that glycemic control lies in “not using refined sugar”; therefore, they substitute it for other sweet sources. Among these are honey, agave nectar, maple syrup, brown sugar, panela or papelón.

What is unknown is that these sweeteners contain as much or more sucrose than refined sugar. A study published that agave nectar contained 76% carbohydrates, such as fructose and fructooligosaccharides.

In honey, glucose, sucrose and maltooligosaccharides predominated with a total of 82 grams of carbohydrates. The Maple syrup It is made up of sucrose, glucose and fructose, while panela contains 81% sucrose.

High fructose corn syrup has replaced sugar in many foods, such as sodas, fruit drinks, sports drinks, candy, jams, yogurts, canned and packaged foods.

For this reason, the person with diabetes must read the labels of the products carefully. It is necessary to detail the ingredients and their proportions of carbohydrates and calories.

7. Natural fruit juices

With natural juices, although they are healthy, in diabetes you must be a little careful. In some cases, natural fruit juice can have more sugar than soda. Also, the high fructose content can affect the function of insulin in the body.

According the food table from the Institute of Nutrition of Central America and Panama (INCAP), 8 ounces or 240 milliliters of grape juice provide 37.5 grams of sugar, while the same amount of soda contains 27 grams.

A good alternative is to eat a piece of fresh, low-carb fruit or a fruit salad as a dessert or snack. Among the highlighted options are the following:

Apple.

Cherries

Pink grapefruit.

Kiwi.

Melon.

Strawberries.

Raspberry.

Pear.

What is there to remember?

For a diabetic person, know the foods and drinks to avoid in their diet ensures better blood sugar control. In general, refined cereals, ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, natural juices and dehydrated fruits should be avoided.

