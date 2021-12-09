First of all, we will give you a brief explanation about the little known NFC tags . These gadgets or stickers are themselves devices that can be configured with the aim that they can carry out different functionalities automatically when they are read with a mobile phone.

However, it has gone a bit more unnoticed due to the simple fact that this NFC technology is already found in most smartphones. Not for this, we should underestimate these labels, since we can find all kinds of uses, each one more original than the last. Therefore, we bring you 6 ways to give a good use to this accessory that you can place on the back of your smartphone.

And it is that, inside there is a chip with this technology, so it can be modified to perform different tasks, such as those that we will see now below. Of course, you should know that they will be powered by the battery of our smartphone every time we use it, so we will have to be very careful with the energy that they can consume.

Six ways to use them

As we have been warning you, it is time to see the six ways to give an original use to NFC stickers that we can place on the back of our mobile device or anywhere else we want. Therefore, these are the six original uses that you can give these labels with your smartphone:

Enter social networks: if we wish, we can program these stickers so that every time we touch the smartphone with one of these accessories, it accesses our favorite social network. Send your Wi-Fi password– With this feature, you will forget to share your home Wi-Fi key every time you receive new guests. In this way, they will only have to touch their smartphones with the label that you program to enjoy this connection. Play your favorite songs: every time you want to listen to your favorite music, you just have to touch your smartphone. In addition, you can put it anywhere, whether in a room where you usually play music or in the bathroom. So that nobody bothers you: thanks to these labels you will forget forever that someone is bothering you at night. If you program one with this function and place it on the bedside table, do not disturb mode will be activated on your smartphone directly, without you having to do it yourself. For the car: here you must place it in your car so that every time you place the smartphone, bluetooth is activated and it links itself to your vehicle. As a timer: forget about setting timers while you cook, you just have to put one in your kitchen and pass your smartphone to set the timer for your mobile phone.

How are they configured?

In order to make true use of these gadgets, we will need the help of a specific app. In this case, we recommend the application NFC Tools. In addition, it is totally free on both Google Play and the App Store. Therefore, once downloaded, you just have to click on to write > Add record to start ordering these stickers.

Therefore, here are the links so that you can start to schedule different actions with these tags: