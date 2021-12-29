6 healthy breakfasts or snacks with banana

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Are you adopting a healthy diet? Bananas can be a great ally to combat cravings for sweets. Discover 6 delicious recipes.

The characteristic of the banana is a sweet flavor that makes it very desirable. In addition, it is inexpensive and has interesting health properties. In the kitchen it is a versatile ingredient, since it adapts easily to multiple recipes. In this opportunity, we share 6 ideas of breakfasts or snacks healthy with banana.

Cooking at home is beneficial, especially when it is done with natural and little processed ingredients. However, sometimes it gets monotonous and boring. Therefore, it is good to learn other ways to prepare the typical ingredients, without neglecting the healthy. Let’s see.

Banana benefits

The banana, also known as “banana”, “plantain”, “banana”, “ripe” or “cambur”, is the fruit of various tropical plants of the genus Musa. Today it can be found almost all over the world. The Spanish Nutrition Foundation notes that It is a fruit that provides potassium, fiber, vitamin B6 and inulin.

Potassium, in particular, is essential for proper muscle function. Meanwhile, vitamin B6 is beneficial for the nervous system; “One banana covers 30% of the recommended intakes of this vitamin for men between 20 and 39 years of age with moderate physical activity.”

The magazine Food Quality and Safety points out that this fruit has flavonoids, especially leucocyanidin, which It has therapeutic potential for the treatment of gastric diseases. It also states the following:

“It’s not just the pulp of the banana, but its peel is also known to contain many important phytochemicals and offers many health benefits.”

Anyway, conclude that more research is needed for uUse the peel of this fruit to develop functional foods.

The banana stands out for its content of potassium, fiber and antioxidants.

6 healthy breakfasts or snacks with banana

Due to its sweet taste and its versatility, the banana is an ideal fruit to prepare breakfast or snacks. The best? As exposes a article published in Journal of Ethnopharmacology, This allows for the incorporation of beneficial bioactive compounds into the diet. Of course, it is important to supplement it with other healthy ingredients.

1. Ice cream without sugar or dairy

Who does not make his mouth water with a scoop of ice cream? It is a delicious dessert that children and adults enjoy. However, when you choose to have a healthy diet, it is usually restricted because it contains a lot of sugar, preservatives and fats.

In addition, vegans, celiac and lactose intolerant people have a lot of difficulty getting ice cream that is free of gluten and dairy. Luckily, the banana with its sweet taste and creamy texture is ideal for making a healthier ice cream. Take note!

Ingredients

Frozen banana.

Plant milk or water.

Frozen fruit (strawberry, mango, blueberry or pineapple).

Toppings (grated coconut or walnuts).

Flavors (vanilla or cocoa extract).

Process

This recipe requires a powerful blender or food processor. Inside you should put the sliced ​​banana pieces together with the fruit chosen for the ice cream flavor. Ideally, it should be in equal parts.

You can even choose to make chocolate ice cream with cocoa essence, or vanilla.

Before blending or processing, add a splash of vegetable milk or water. It is important that the amount of liquid is minimal, just to allow the fruit to incorporate. If it is added too much, the ice cream will end up turning into a smoothie.

Once you get the desired texture, serve in glasses and decorate with your toppings favorites.

2. Banana oatmeal pancake

The pancake has become one of the most popular breakfasts in the world. However, its traditional version, made from wheat flour, butter, and honey, may not be as healthy. So that, Alternative recipes like the one below are worth trying.

Ingredients

1 egg.

1 banana.

1/2 cup of oatmeal (100 g).

1/4 cup of water or non-dairy milk (62 ml).

Berries.

Walnuts.

Ghee or coconut oil.

Process

To start, you have to mash the banana with a fork in a deep bowl.

After obtaining a puree, it is time to add the oatmeal, egg and liquid. Next, all the ingredients must be mixed until they become a homogeneous paste.

Simultaneously, a frying pan should be heated with a little ghee or coconut oil.

Now, the mixture is poured over the pan and the pancakes are cooked.

Serve them with berries and nuts.

3. Banana rolls with almond butter

This is one of the best snacks healthy with banana, since it is easy to prepare and the result is simply delicious. In fact, it’s a great idea for kids lunch boxes or to recharge energy during the day.

Ingredients

Banana

Almond butter

Whole wheat tortillas

Process

Lightly toast the whole wheat tortillas in a skillet.

Next, spread the almond butter on the surface of the tortilla and put the banana on the edge.

Next, wrap the banana in the tortilla and enjoy.

Four. Smoothie strawberry and banana

Of the snacks healthy with banana, smoothies they are the most practical, nutritious and easy. What’s more, They are refreshing, satiety, and energize the day.

Ingredients

2 glasses of water (400 ml).

1/2 cup of strawberries (100 g).

1 banana

Process

Just put a banana, strawberries and glasses of water in the blender to have a delicious smoothie for two.

If you want to add extra fiber, you can add a tablespoon of ground flaxseed. It can also be topped with a dollop of granola to add a crunchy element.

The smoothie banana and strawberry is a refreshing drink, rich in nutrients and easy to make.

5. French toast with roasted banana

French toast is one of the most delicious breakfast classics. They are very easy to do and a great alternative to make use of bread that has started to get a little old. Although there is a traditional recipe, today there are many variations.

In fact, in Spain they are known as torrijas. Although they are usually accompanied with honey syrup or jams, the roasted banana provides a sweet flavor that can replace these components that are not so healthy.

Ingredients

Banana.

Strawberries.

1/2 cup of milk (125 ml).

Wholemeal bread.

Cinnamon.

1 egg.

Coconut oil or ghee.

Process

Take the whole wheat bread and cut it into slices.

In a bowl, prepare a mixture with the milk and the egg.

Afterwards, you should dip the bread slices in the mixture until they are soaked.

While the bread is soaked in liquid, heat a frying pan with a little ghee or coconut oil. Once hot, put the soaked bread slices so they brown on both sides.

While the French omelettes are cooking, put a few slices of banana in the pan to grill. This will make them sweeter and have a whiter texture.

When everything is cooked and roasted, serve with strawberries and sprinkle with cinnamon to taste.

6. Oatmeal, banana and chocolate bread

This recipe is ideal when you have very ripe, almost black bananas. This way, you don’t waste food at home. It is a delicious bread that can be made in less than an hour.

Ingredients

Banana.

Oatmeal.

Dark chocolate chips.

Egg.

Salt and stevia.

Walnuts.

Tablespoon of olive oil

Pinch of baking soda.

Process

To start, you have to puree the banana, mashing it with a fork. Afterwards, it must be mixed with the oatmeal, olive oil, bicarbonate, salt, stevia and egg, until a homogeneous mixture is obtained.

Once this is done, you should add the walnuts and dark chocolate chips.

In a previously greased mold, put the mixture.

Optionally, some oatmeal flakes are used to decorate.

Next, put it in the oven at 160 degrees Celsius, approximately 30 minutes.

Enjoy the banana in moderation

After discovering these recipes, you will surely be thinking of making some breakfasts or snacks with banana to enjoy its delicious flavor and its health benefits. However, like all foods, it is recommended that you consume them in moderation.

