Speaking of these specific programs, it must be said that Windows includes its own solution, an antivirus that we could consider quite complete. This is Windows Defender, although users can use many other third-party solutions if they wish. Thus in the market we find security software both free and paid and covering the needs of the end user or the company. The choice will depend largely on the needs we have, the use we make of the equipment, or the money we are willing to spend.

In the same way, we can be victims of multiple types of attacks related to malware. Here it is worth mentioning that one of the most feared and widespread in recent years is the ransomware. Many of you may have heard of this attack format, but don’t really know what it is. Precisely for all this in these same lines we are going to try to clarify some concepts about this malicious code and antivirus. In this way, in the unfortunate case that you are victims of this, you will know how to identify it and what measures to take.

It must be borne in mind that, as with other types of attack, this one seriously endangers the data stored on our computers. As usual, a previous backup of all this will always be very appreciated if necessary.