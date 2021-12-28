Everything related to security is one of the sections that we take into account most in the world of technology today. To protect ourselves, we use different software solutions on this topic, as is the case with the popular ones antivirus, almost essential elements in our devices.
Speaking of these specific programs, it must be said that Windows includes its own solution, an antivirus that we could consider quite complete. This is Windows Defender, although users can use many other third-party solutions if they wish. Thus in the market we find security software both free and paid and covering the needs of the end user or the company. The choice will depend largely on the needs we have, the use we make of the equipment, or the money we are willing to spend.
In the same way, we can be victims of multiple types of attacks related to malware. Here it is worth mentioning that one of the most feared and widespread in recent years is the ransomware. Many of you may have heard of this attack format, but don’t really know what it is. Precisely for all this in these same lines we are going to try to clarify some concepts about this malicious code and antivirus. In this way, in the unfortunate case that you are victims of this, you will know how to identify it and what measures to take.
It must be borne in mind that, as with other types of attack, this one seriously endangers the data stored on our computers. As usual, a previous backup of all this will always be very appreciated if necessary.
Know ransomware and your antivirus to prevent
The first thing to know about ransomware is that it is a type of malicious code that hijack our team. This means that if we receive such an attack, we will not be able to access the data stored on the PC unless we pay a requested ransom. Hence precisely the fears of many users about this malware, and the importance of backing up our files and folders.
On the other hand, it is important to know that this type of malicious code is renewed every so often. This means that new variants appear periodically, so to protect ourselves it is important to keep our antivirus and operating system updated. In case we are wondering how we can get infected, there are several routes of arrival for ransomware. With everything and with it one of the main and The most common is email and its attachments.
It is clear that, after the hijacking of our computer, the main target of attackers of this format is money. But despite all this, unfortunately we will tell you that the PC will not always be released after payment of that ransom requested by the attack. Therefore, the most efficient measure in this case is to have a backup saved on another drive to recover the complete system with its data and applications.
If we are determined to pay the ransomware ransom, to say that this generally is carried out through cryptocurrencies. The main reason for all this is that they cannot be faked and are very difficult to follow.