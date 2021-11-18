In addition, this rate has extended its duration. The offer ended yesterday, but now we can get hold of it from today until November 30 . This guarantees us that we will have cheap fiber rates from other operators at least until that date, where for now Vodafone and Movistar have also extended theirs for a few more days.

The first of the discounts is that of the Orange fiber fee . At the beginning of the month we learned that Orange was going to increase the speed of its fiber-only rates for free, going from 100 to 500 Mbps, and from 600 to 1 Gbps , keeping the same price. As of today, those new speeds are already matched in performance to the company’s packaged offerings.

The offer maintains the same conditions, where, if we have direct coverage from Orange, we can contract your 1 Gbps fiber for 18.95 euros per month for 12 months. The permanence is also from 12 months, so, once the period is over, we can change if we do not want to pay 40.95 euros per month. With this, we have what is the cheapest fiber-only rate on the market with 1 Gbps of speed.

The rate also allows you to hire television, but we can no longer enjoy the discount. Thus, if we contract Total TV with 1 Gbps fiber, the price is 60.90 euros per month for the first three months, then going to cost 70.90 euros per month.

Improvements in mobile rates

Last Tuesday we collected the offers that Orange had launched in its mobile-only rates, with the Go Top for 35 euros per month and Go Up for 25 euros per month for 6 months, for the 20 euros per month of the Go Flexible. Now, the operator has launched discounts when it comes to buy a mobile if we choose the mobile rates, being as follows:

Go Essential: up to 35% discount when buying a mobile

Go Flexible, Go Up and Go Top: up to 50% discount when buying a mobile

This discount is on the occasion of Black friday, and is available only to non-customers who switch to Orange. With this discount, we can get for example a Samsung Galaxy S21 for 17 euros per month for 24 months plus 209 euros of initial payment, remaining at 617 euros. We also have a OPPO A94 with wireless headphones gift for 7 euros per month for 24 months (168 euros in total), which is a real bargain because the mobile is worth around 300 euros if we buy it free.