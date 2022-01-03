5 things to watch out for about Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) begins its first full week of 2022 in familiar territory below $ 50,000.

After ending December at $ 47,200 – well below most bullish expectations – the largest cryptocurrency has a lot to deliver.as the signs of a peak halving cycle are nowhere to be found.

With the return of Wall Street, after stocks ended the year on the rise, rampant inflation and looming interest rate hikes, 2022 could turn out to be an interesting market environment, according to analysts.

So far, however, all is calm: the BTC / USD pair hasn’t produced any big surprises for weeks.

Cointelegraph takes a look at what could change – or continue – the status quo in the coming days.

Shares Could See 6 Months Of “Just Going Up”

Look no further than the S&P 500 to see an example of the state of US equities..

The index reached no less than 70 all-time highs in 2021, closing the year with great successeven when risky assets looked much less palatable.

Bitcoin was among them, below the $ 50,000 markThe only notable events were in the form of spikes and falls around the low liquidity of the holidays.

That said, central bank policy is the one that has leaned the most in favor of a potential cat among the pigeons in the coming months. The Federal Reserve has announced two interest rate hikes this year, and the market’s ability to absorb them is seen as a key test of asset performance..

But nevertheless, During the first part of the year, the latest taste of “business as usual” may continue: stocks hitting all-time highs.

“History suggests that the onset of rate hike regimes translate into 6-month strength for exchanges”said Charles Edwards, founder of asset manager Capriole, in a series of tweets this week.

“10 of the 13 regimes (77%) since the 1950s had positive stock returns during the first six months, averaging + 5.1%. We are now approaching the start of a new regime. “

Edwards said that, While these circumstances are generally “good” for Bitcoin, the upheaval ahead likely means equities take a long-term beating thanks to rate hikes..

“Without significantly higher economic growth (yet to be seen), any Fed rate hike program is unlikely to have a long haul.”he continued.

“Bitcoin will be volatile in this period, both due to the volatility of the stock market, as well as the strong course corrections of the Fed.”

Inflation will be on the radar again next week, since the latest data from the consumer price index (CPI) of the United States for December will be published on 12 January.

Inflation graph in the United States. Source: Tradingeconomics.com

USD 40,000 remains as support floor

Bitcoin spot price action has provided very few interesting signals of late, staying in a well-defined range.

The fight between the bulls and the bears has indeed been a bit disappointing in nature beyond the rhetoric found on social media.; volumes are low, interest from retailers is low, and the big players continue to keep sales levels close.

Two levels I find important for #Bitcoin. ▫️ $ 48,000, the one we’re currently rejecting on.

▫️ $ 49,400, the one that caused the latest correction and should flip for a bullish test of potentially mid $ 55k. pic.twitter.com/zISQu2IcDV – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 2, 2022

Two levels that seem important to me for Bitcoin. ▫️ USD 48,000, which we are currently rejecting.

▫️ $ 49,400, the one that triggered the last correction and which should be overcome for a bullish test of potentially mid-$ 55,000.

Responding to levels to watch from Cointelegraph contributor Michael van de Poppe on Sunday, the popular trader and analyst TechDev was in agreement where the $ 48,000 represents “a small brick wall”.

On the downside, Van de Poppe said he was looking at the area between $ 40,000 and $ 42,000, and that the action above that corresponded to “accumulation.”

Bitcoin, however, has a habit of breaking even the strongest trend at the least expected moment..

To fellow Pentoshi, there is little cause for celebration at levels well below $ 60,000, which last appeared more than a month ago.

“OpI will go long in logical zones in a downtrend. I will be macro bearish until I recover $ 58,000-60,000. And bullish in local areas “, summarized about his position over the weekend.

Pentoshi and others urged a pivot to Ether (ETH) based on the strength of altcoins, thus providing a convenient way of “de-risk” with Bitcoin underperforming.

That strength is reflected in the dominance of Bitcoin’s market capitalization, which has now fallen below 40% for the first time since May., according to TradingView data.

Bitcoin dominance 1-week candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

On-chain metrics predict a “sustainable price trend”

For those looking for a silver lining in uninspiring price action, on-chain metrics don’t provide much relief.

The further the market moves away from last month’s sharp correction, the more attractive Bitcoin appears as an investment bet. based on historical trends.

In his latest newsletter published on December 31, the director of Capriole, Ryan McCoy, highlighted the change in investors’ selling habits, which align with the later stages of previous corrections.

The profit ratio of holders of spent coins in the short term is especially interesting. (SOPR) from the on-chain analytics company Glassnode, showing the extent of profit or loss of recently spent coins, specifically those that moved for the last time in the last 155 days.

Currently, with an average score of less than 1, SOPR shows coins spent at a loss are decreasing in number, a potential form of seller depletion.

“Usually, when this metric begins to bottom out and then rise, a more sustainable price trend has startedMcCoy explained.

“The 30-day average is still below 1 (which implies that the average price of the moved coins is lower than the price at which they were bought), but life signs like this after a substantial corrective event suggest that we are probably in the last stages of the current correction. “

SOPR chart of short-term Bitcoin holders (30-day moving average). Source: Capriole

Cointelegraph has extensively reported on the habits of hodlers when it comes to BTC, and long-term investors remain firm in their belief not to sell.

“Despite the -38% drop since November, long-term holders still diamond Bitcoin”McCoy summed up.

“The last time Bitcoin was at $ 47,000, long-term holdings were 10% lower. To date there has been negligible distribution despite volatility. That’s bullish. “

Fundamentals have (almost) never been better

Continuing with positivism, Network fundamentals underscore the strong belief of another cohort of essential Bitcoin market participants.

Miners, Despite Seeing All-Time Highs of $ 69,000, Are Hoarding, Not Selling, Their Coins.

At the same time, the network’s hash rate is at its own all-time highs, last seen in March and April. before the turmoil of China’s ban sparked months of migration.

If the old adage of “price follows hash rate” still holds true, miners’ faith in Bitcoin’s long-term profitability provides a key indicator of where the market is going.

“Metrics like this they are effectively old-guard fundamental perspective material and are largely overlooked by newer and more attractive methods of explaining the dynamics of prices, supply and demand, but they cannot be ignored for their ability to explain the institutional and infrastructure support to secure the protocol that at this point effectively underpins the entirety of the crypto economy, “added Capriole.

Bitcoin hashrate graph. Source: MiningPoolStats

The hashrate is currently greater than 190 exahashes per second (EH / s), according to MiningPoolStats estimates.

Later this week, meanwhile, Bitcoin network difficulty will increase by about 2.4%.

Bitcoin difficulty graph. Source: Blockchain

This reflects the competitiveness of the current mining landscape, and the difficulty should soon reach 25 trillion again. for the first time since the pre-China peak, Blockchain data shows.

With each increase, the difficulty strengthens the security of the network, creating an even more robust ecosystem.

How sustainable is “extreme fear” this time?

Bitcoin sentiment started the year 2022 with doubts; The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index measures “extreme fear.”

As Cointelegraph reported, Investor emotions have become highly sensitive to even the smallest price movements within the current range.

The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index reflects this, up 8 points from the weekend despite price action offering little change.

At the time of writing this article, the index measured 29/100, placing itself in the “fear” zone.

Cryptocurrency fear and greed index. Source: Alternative.me

As the on-chain analysis resource points out Ecoinometrics, this feeling has historically failed to play for long.

“Bitcoin has returned to extreme fear. Historically that means there is a low limited to 30 days.”he tweeted alongside a chart compiling the index and the BTC / USD pair.

Graph of the Fear and Greed Index of Cryptocurrencies against the BTC / USD pair. Source: Ecoinometrics / Twitter

