5 signs your partner is losing interest in the relationship

Do you think your partner has lost interest? There are some unmistakable signs that this is happening, but the most important thing is to try to find a solution for it.

Do we notice that our partner is more distant? You no longer call us by that affectionate nickname that we liked so much? All couples evolve over time and, although we may not have realized it, we have. But what if interest in the relationship is lost?

At first, calm down! No need to panic, as it may be momentary.

Sometimes, for work reasons or because we are not feeling well (we are more sad and apathetic) we can distance ourselves from our partner without realizing it. Therefore, it is possible that this loss of interest in the relationship has nothing to do with us.

To know this it is important that we communicate. If she no longer has time to be together, takes time to respond to messages and is not affectionate as before, let’s ask and talk with her. Silence will only increase the discomfort.

Why can you lose interest in the relationship?

Time is one of the reasons that play against any relationship. From the European Institute of Positive Psychology (IEPP) explain that some couples settle into a routine in which the escapades together begin to diminish until they almost disappear.

We have the misconception that love is enough and experts in psychology and relationships do not stop insisting that this is not the case. A relationship must be taken care of, because routine and time will end up absorbing it to such an extent that we do not know what it is that binds us to the other person.

Other reasons why you can lose the desire in the relationship is because a new person has been met which is bringing out feelings that were asleep. There may also be a hitch to falling in love and that when it ends, the same thing happens with interest.

5 signs your partner is losing interest

Now we know a little more about losing interest in a relationship, but there are unmistakable signs that something is happening. Recognizing them is essential. We must do our part to solve the situation and make decisions about whether to continue or break.

We are not talking about sex, but caresses, of shaking hands, of a kiss. Tokens of affection that should be present every day or that were, but now they have disappeared.

This can be a clear sign that there is a loss of interest and it is important that it be resolved. If we are affectionate and we need those tokens of love, this will not do us good by not perceiving them from the other party.

2. No longer asking questions

In relationships it is normal to be interested in how our partner’s day has gone, what anecdotes he can tell us, what worries him. However, all of this is absent when interest in the relationship is lost.

We can come to feel that our partner does not care about us. This must be solved to prevent it from doing us more harm.

3. Discussions are daily

Is it negative to argue in a relationship? According to psychologist Silvia Congost no, but for this we must learn to do it.

Communicating with assertiveness what you think and feel, without shouting, without threats, without insulting is important so that arguments do not damage the relationship. When it is difficult to manage them, it can be an indication that something is wrong.

4. He is always with his mobile

It is normal that at a certain moment our partner picks up the mobile to see a message or take a call. But if we are with her and the mobile is in your hands for half an hour or an hourInstead of enjoying our company and talking, you may be losing interest.

Excessive attention to the mobile wears down the couple, generating arguments and friction.

5. There are no plans together

Get away for a weekend, go for a walk, visit some place. When all of this is absent in our relationship, the other person may have lost interest. Even watching a movie together can be a plan to enjoy, but sometimes, not even this happens.

How to act when interest is lost?

Again we insist on the importance of not standing still and doing nothing. Loss of interest in a partner is painful and time will not work miracles if we do not act. Therefore, the first step is to talk to the other person and ask what is happening.

If you do not want to tell us anything, it is essential that we communicate how we are feeling and what we have detected. This will also provide us with some relief that will be positive.

In the event that we do not achieve anything, proposing to our partner to go to therapy can be one of the best decisions we make. If there is a resounding refusal, going to psychological sessions ourselves can help us make a decision.

It is untenable to be next to a person who has lost interest and that it no longer contributes to the relationship. It is never pleasant to begin to realize that our partner is bored.

It can be very painful for this situation to spread over time. Therefore, seeking help as soon as possible is essential.

