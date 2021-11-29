We recommend 5 series and movies that are really worth subscribing to Disney +.

Disney + is one of the best streaming platforms today thanks to the continuous releases that arrive every month. That is why we have compiled 5 series and movies that have been released in recent days and for which you really deserve to subscribe to Disney +. The platform already has more than 118 million users in just 2 years, an almost unstoppable growth.

Hawk Eye

‘Hawkeye’ is a new Marvel series set in New York City that takes place chronologically after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Clint Barton, Hawkeye, returns to town to spend Christmas with his family. However, an enemy from his past will return to embark the former avenger on new missions.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Shang-Chi must face a past that he believed he had left behind and face his father, head of the dangerous organization the Ten Rings. He must face his father and a new enemy who is trying to end the world.

Jungle cruise

“Jungle Cruise” is a fast-paced Amazon cruise with Captain Frank Wolff and La Quila, his ramshackle ship. On board travels the researcher Lily Houghton, who has come from London to the Amazon jungle in search of a centenary tree with unprecedented healing properties. Now it’s up to Frank’s dubious expertise to get to his destination downstream.

Finally alone at home

Max Mercer is 10 years old. His family has gone to Japan to spend Christmas and forgot about him at home. When a couple wanting to recover a valuable family treasure decides to break into their home, Max has to protect it from intruders. And he will do whatever it takes to keep them out.

Just beyond

Across the Institute is a series inspired by the works of RL Stine that features 8 episodes with incredible stories about a reality that is beyond the known. Each episode introduces new characters who live a surprising adventure of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and alternate universes.

For the only 8.99 euros per month that Disney + costs, you can find a lot of interesting content like these 5 series and movies that we recommend today. You also have all the Disney content. Marvel and Star Wars, franchises well known to all and that have a lot of interesting content.

