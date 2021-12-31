Facebook can represent a danger for you and yours, so you should be aware of certain risks that you face by continuing to use the platform.

Since its inception in 2004, Facebook has captured millions of users around the world becoming one of the most popular social networks today, and an important part of our lives. And it is that the popular platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg has entertained us, has reconnected us with lost friends, among other things.

However, many of its users have a love-hate relationship with Facebook, as the platform offers a lot, but, in a way, it also represents a risk. If you are one of those who think like this, this will interest you, because then we will give you 5 reasons why you shouldn’t keep using Facebook.

Privacy is not the strong suit of the platform

Since its inception, Facebook’s privacy policy has somehow managed to secure a place in controversy. That’s because Meta, the company that owns and runs Facebook, uses you and your data as its main product.

In early 2018, the company made headlines for its involvement in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Mark Zuckerberg was criticized for allowing the data analytics company to receive and retain information from a large number of its users. In other words, like many other online services, Facebook uses your information for profit, which is a very questionable business model.

The threat to your privacy has long since been limited to just Facebook. In 2014, the company bought WhatsApp and this service began to be compromised as well. In January 2021, for example, WhatsApp asked its users to accept new Terms of Service, in which it is clear that the data of those who use the app are no longer protected.

Many of the app’s users switched to alternative instant messaging services to WhatsApp. The problem was related to the popular app sharing your data with Facebook, And with these two services coming together to collect your data, it is natural to feel threatened.

Facebook copies features of other popular applications

The social media giant has hardly innovated with any new features in recent years. In fact, the functions that you have presented I know “inspired” on other popular networks and apps, And these are just a few examples that what you like on Facebook is not always on Facebook:

This day it is a function similar to that of an application called Timehop.

it is a function similar to that of an application called Timehop. The Messenger Rooms introduced in 2020 were the exact copy of Zoom and Houseparty.

Practically all Snapchat’s outstanding features have been “adapted” to Facebook.

Facebook rastr

ea use of other applications and websites ##

Facebook data tracking is not just limited to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, it is also capable of track you while using other apps and websites. This became more apparent when Apple’s latest operating system update was released that could block this data tracking on your devices.

It is very likely that you have experienced displaying ads for things you might have looked for in other apps. Although there are ways to prevent Facebook from doing this, Do you really feel safe with someone spying on your every step on the web?

Businesses and advertisers are your main concern

At this point, it is no secret to anyone that Facebook molds its characteristics to suit the requirements of its customers rather than you, the user. The social network try its best to track your online activities, and it does so to display relevant advertisements from its advertising partners.

In short, the social network cares more about money and advertisers than its users, Which may seem like a great trading strategy, but is it really safe for those who use the platform?

If after reading this you have come to the conclusion that it is best to stop using the service, here we show you how to deactivate or delete your Facebook account forever.

